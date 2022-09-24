DeSantis declares state of emergency for 24 counties

Staff Report
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 24 counties Friday afternoon as a tropical storm hundreds of miles away is forecasted to head north and potentially smack Southwest Florida.
“This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations,” he said in making the declaration. “We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.”
Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties are among the 24 — along with counties from Miami-Dade throughout the central portion of South Florida and up into Polk County, a news release stated.
The 5 p.m. forecast from the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center is upgrading the threat of Tropical Depression Nine and its potential impact on Southwest Florida.
It now has the cone aimed directly at Sarasota County — moving it a tick north from the 5 a.m. advisory.
What would be named Hurricane Ian — could strengthen into a “major” hurricane.
Originally it was to be named Hurricane Hermine, but that name was taken by another storm formed off the coast of Africa.
A major hurricane is a hurricane of Category 3 or above.
“Early next week, the system is forecast to move near or over western Cuba as a strengthening hurricane and then approach the Florida peninsula at or near major hurricane strength, with the potential for significant impacts from storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall,” the National Hurricane Center stated with its 11 a.m. update.
“While it is too soon to determine the exact magnitude and location of these impacts, residents in Cuba, the Florida Keys, and the Florida peninsula should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place and closely monitor forecast updates through the weekend,” it stated.
The governor’s office said it is urging Floridians to prepare.
“By declaring a state of emergency, Governor DeSantis is ensuring that state and local governments have ample time, resources and flexibility to prepare.”
Area governments are doing just that.
DESOTO COUNTY
DeSoto County Public Information Officer Sara Walker said officials from the county’s Emergency Management department have been meeting with the Sheriff’s Office and DeSoto County School District to discuss safety plans ahead of the storm.
“We’re putting in place our standard procedures,” Walker said.
The DeSoto County Commissioners have a meeting planned for 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
DeSoto County Emergency Management has several documents on the county website to help local residents plan how they can safely get through the storm.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
Charlotte County officials are warning residents to have emergency plans ready ahead of an anticipated hurricane next week.
The Charlotte County Commission has scheduled an emergency meeting for 5 p.m. on Monday to consider declaring a local state of emergency, according to a Charlotte County news release.
“Charlotte County is a low-lying county and has experienced frequent, heavy rainfall in many areas in the past week,” the news release read. “The ground is saturated and many swales still have standing water (as is normal by design to allow water to percolate into the ground rather than flow into waterways).”
County officials advised that residents in low-lying areas should “prepare for potential rainfall impacts by ensuring any drainage systems are clear of debris.”
“Residents and business owners should inspect their property for debris and store any objects that may become airborne,” it stated. “Locate storm shutters in case you need to cover windows and doors.”
The Daily Sun previously spoke to Patrick Fuller, Charlotte County’s Emergency Management director, about how residents can be prepared for hurricanes and other large-scale disasters.
He recommended residents take the time to learn possible evacuation routes and prepare a week’s worth of supplies for a disaster kit — non-perishable food, water (one gallon per person per day), hand-crank or battery-powered radios, and hygienic supplies.
Fuller also stressed residents should avoid flooded areas and downed power lines wherever they are seen.
Charlotte County Emergency Management is in daily contact with the state Division of Emergency Management and the National Hurricane Center, according to the press release. County facilities are being prepared for potential impacts and county vehicles are being fueled up to capacity ahead of the storm.
SARASOTA COUNTY
Anyone planning to shelter at home, Sarasota County Emergency Manager Ed McCrane suggests planning now for impacts from a potential hurricane that could impact the region.
“It’s important to have a gallon of water per person each day,” McCrane said of evacuating or sheltering at home.
If the water doesn’t work due to the storm, having enough on hand will allow residents to still brush their teeth or cook prepackaged food.
“People need a week’s supply of food this year instead of just 72 hours,” he said.
McCrane said residents should check their hurricane shutters and supplies this weekend because it “only takes one” bad storm to create heavy damage and other impacts to local neighborhoods and supply chains and grocery stores.
“If you don’t have hurricane shutters, the lumber you need to board up your home is more expensive and in some stores limited on how many you can buy,” McCrane said. “That’s why you should prepare now and not wait for a hurricane warning. There likely won’t be supplies there. If you have hurricane shutters, make sure all of the nuts and bolts are present, are working and not rusted.”
Shelters will likely become a reality — with people from Charlotte and DeSoto counties often using facilities in Sarasota. In 2017, evacuees from as far away as Collier County used schools in North Port to shelter.
“We don’t check IDs at the door,” McCrane said. “However, if a person is bringing a pet to an evacuation center, they need the shot records, any medication, a leash, a crate, supplies and food. All of the evacuation centers in Sarasota County are pet friendly.”
BUSES CAN HELP EVACUATION
McCrane said if needed Sarasota County will set up rally points in Englewood for residents to be bused to a evacuation center in North Port or Taylor Ranch Elementary School, which is hurricane hardened. All North Port schools are hurricane hardened. One will be designated as a special needs evacuation center and others will open if needed.
Before Hurricane Irma in 2017, Charlotte County residents were sent to Atwater Elementary School and Woodland Middle School while North Porters and others sought shelter at Heron Creek Middle School and North Port High School.
“We coordinate all of that and will let residents know when evacuation centers are opening,” he said.
‘KNOW YOUR LEVEL’
Sarasota County’s evacuation system is called “Know Your Level.” McCrane said Sarasota County residents should go online or dial 311 on a phone to check their address for which evacuation level (A to E), because it shows when to evacuate during a hurricane warning or storm.
McCrane said anyone planning to evacuate should go early, rather than being caught in traffic. McCrane said a hurricane evacuation plan should include staying with family or friends, topping off your gas tank, using a cellphone mobile gas app and calling ahead to gas stations to see if they have fuel instead of driving to them only to learn they are out.
As the path and intensity of the depression remain uncertain, all of Sarasota County is encouraged to review their emergency preparedness plans in the event the storm will have an impact on our community, McCrane said.
Many homes in the older section of North Port, and along waterways in Englewood and Venice are in evacuation Level A. That designation includes all manufactured homes, RV parks and those who live on the water.
Level A means residents should prepare to evacuate during tropical storm Category 1 with winds of 39 to 95 mph, or worse.
More information will be provided as it becomes available, McCrane said.
SANDBAGS AVAILABLE
Sarasota County will begin sandbag operations from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday for those who want them at at three locations:
• South County Fleet, 4571 SR 776/Englewood Road, Venice.
• Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota.
• Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota.
Shovels and bags will be available on site. The limit is 10 sandbags per vehicle.
Sandbag operations are also planned for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. Changes in weather pattern could impact sandbag operation times.
LEARN MORE
Residents can visit to SCGov.net to find out their evacuation level, which may have changed based on recent mapping.
To sign up for emergency alerts and notifications from Sarasota County, go to AlertSarasotaCounty.com. Information and updates will also be posted to Sarasota County’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
Residents are encouraged to download the free Everbridge mobile app. This app allows users to see all public notifications issued through the Everbridge system.
For more information visit scgov.net/beprepared for preparedness information and updates from Sarasota County or dial 311.
CURRENTLY
It is currently known as Tropical Depression Nine and is impacting Aruba and Curacao, according to the National Hurricane Center.
“The depression is expected to approach Jamaica and the Cayman islands as an intensifying tropical storm,” it said.
The “cone” of the prediction shows the storm striking the area early Monday, although it is a forecast that is still an ultimately unknown.
Florida Division of Emergency Management officials is paying attention, it said in a news release.
“The Division is working closely with our federal, state and local partners to ensure we are prepared to provide assistance to impacted areas if Tropical Depression Nine makes landfall in Florida next week,” FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie. “It is critical that Floridians remain vigilant and prepared — it only takes one storm to cause costly or irreversible damage to your home or business.”
