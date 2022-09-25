TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis issued updates on Tropical Storm Ian at the State Emergency Operations in Tallahassee on Sunday afternoon.
To be prepared for a hurricane, visit http://www.epageflip.net/i/1467953-2022-05-18-hurricane-guide/0?
"The path of this is still uncertain," DeSantis said. "The impacts will be broad throughout the state of Florida. Right now now they are projecting on the National Hurricane Center to go enter Florida about Taylor County and it’s important to know what that means."
DeSantis added that the projection is more of an estimate based on a variety of models.
"There are some models that want to tug this thing more deep into the Florida Panhandle, there are also some that want to bring it for landfall in the Tampa Bay region," he said. "From the Tampa Bay area all the way up to Escambia County along Florida’s gulf coast you could potentially see it make landfall in any of those places as of right now."
DeSantis said there will be more clarity as the storm progresses.
For now, he said make preparations.
"I know a lot of people have been doing it throughout the state of Florida and the things you should be prepared with are food, water, batteries, medicine, and fuel," DeSantis said.
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to become a hurricane and reach major hurricane strength before making landfall on Florida’s west coast.
In preparation for the storm’s landfall Governor DeSantis declared a state of emergency in all 67 counties and the State Emergency Operations Center is activated at Level 1.
On Saturday, the Federal Emergency Management Association approved DeSantis’ request for an emergency declaration for the state of Florida as a result of Tropical Storm Ian.
This declaration includes Category B Public Assistance, which provides emergency protective measures and direct federal assistance.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management is leading the State Emergency Response Team for the Tropical Storm Ian response.
FDEM has received 183 resource requests for Tropical Storm Ian.
Requests are being processed and are either en route or are being mobilized. This includes the coordination of resources such as: trucks of food and water, generators and water pumps.
Urban Search and Rescue Teams are ready to mobilize to impacted areas as needed.
FDEM is identifying potential Logistical Staging Areas to ensure food and water are readily available if requested by counties.
FDEM is working to load 360 trailers with more than 2 million meals and more than 1 million gallons of water in preparation for distribution to impacted areas.
FDEM is in constant communication with the 67 county emergency management offices and state agencies to coordinate protective actions and needed resources ahead of potential storm impacts.
DeSantis said homeowners along the west coast can anticipate power outages when the storm makes landfall.
"That is something that will likely to happen with a hurricane of this magnitude," he said. "Anticipate a fuel disruption. That’s something that can happen with a hurricane magnitude and also anticipate that in certain areas of the state, if you are in a very vulnerable area, there may even be evacuations that are issued."
"Listen to your local officials and heed those warnings but just prepare that, with a hurricane of this magnitude, those are things are likely to happen and it’s more likely to happen where it is making landfall."
He added that the Florida National Guard is activating 2,500 Guardsmen across the state. They will begin staging at areas along the coast today.
Florida Agency for Health Care Administration is requiring health providers to update the Health Facility Reporting System by 10 a.m. daily to ensure each facility is taking the appropriate precautions to ensure patient safety.
AHCA has completed 37 onsite visits in nursing homes and assisted living facilities that were previously identified as out of compliance with generator requirements.
AHCA has reminded all Medicaid Managed Care Plans of the requirement to allow 30-day emergency prescription refills of maintenance medication.
"For those folks new to the state and have not experienced this yet, and I know we have a lot of people that have moved into the state of Florida, just make sure you make your preparations," DeSantis said. "Also make sure that if you are doing things like using generators, that you are using those properly."
Generators cannot be operated inside a structure or a home.
"The exhaust has to go outside," DeSantis said. "If it’s inside, that can be something that is fatal so please, if using a generator, make sure that that exhaust is going outside your residence."
Once the storm hits, DeSantis said there is going to be a need and strong effort to get the power back on for as many as people, as quickly as possible.
"(The state) is working with those partners," he said. "We’re going to keep monitoring the track of this storm but it really is important to stress the degree of uncertainty that still exists."
