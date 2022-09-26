ARCADIA — DeSoto County schools will close Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
All sports and extracurricular activities will also be canceled.
The DeSoto County School District is tentatively scheduled to reopen Friday.
Superintendent Bobby Bennett told School Board members Monday he wanted to be safe, especially after Hurricane Charley hit the region in 2004.
"I would rather children be home on a sunny day than them to be on buses with 45 mph wins and inside a building for hours," Bennett said. "With flooding and high winds, we have some major concerns.
"Hurricane Charley didn't look like it was going to go in the direction it went until it went into the direction it did," he said, "and at that point, it was too late. We are going to learn from history and do our best to protect our children and our teachers."
School officials made the decision at a noon meeting Monday and posted a notice on the school district's website, www.desotoschools.com.
"Student and staff safety are at the forefront of all decisions made regarding school closures and delays. Through consultation with the Emergency Operations Management Team, DeSoto County School District will close Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, September 27-29 to prepare for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. "We will continue to monitor the storm and any impact it has on DeSoto County."
