With the storm expected to pass locally by morning, Charlotte County announced Tuesday that government offices would be open Wednesday.
Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller asked residents to stay inside and follow the news of Tropical Storm Elsa into the evening, rather than head out into the streets.
“This isn’t the time to be out and about on the roadways,” he said Tuesday late afternoon at the county’s Emergency Operations Center on Airport Road.
The storm was projected to pass by Charlotte County's coast by about 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday, Fuller said, but that’s not necessarily the time to head out either.
Watch out for flooded roads, he said, and don’t let children play in standing water.
The county had not opened shelters, but was monitoring for power outages in areas where individuals are known to be medically dependent on electrical devices, Fuller said. If power goes out for such a citizen, the county is prepared to move them to a special needs shelter.
Residents were getting tornado watch notices around 2 p.m. Tuesday. An upgrade to a warning arrives when either someone or the radar has identified a tornado near you. The National Weather Service sends out those alerts, Fuller said.
Residents can go to Alertcharlotte.com to sign up for other alerts and read the latest emergency news.
Having slowed to 9 mph after Cuba, the storm was tracking only a little later than expected, Fuller said, with full force predicted locally between 7-10 p.m.
Beach dwellers would feel the highest sustained tropical storm winds at 45-50 mph with gusts much higher. Inner Charlotte County would be looking at sustained winds from 30-40 mph, he said. Higher winds and rain are expected to increase water levels on the coast or possibly cause localized flooding.
State and federal emergency management teams are most concerned about north of Sarasota County, Fuller said, for several reasons.
Northern Gulf of Mexico winds were projected to push the storm to shore at that point, bringing a faster-moving storm onto land that is saturated with 300% above average rainfall already, he said.
So trees are more likely to fall, causing power outages.
And the smaller counties north of Tampa do not have financial resources to handle a big emergency, he said.
The storm is farther out in the Gulf as it approaches Charlotte County. It’s not like Hurricane Charley, Fuller said, which turned east into Charlotte County and Punta Gorda. Charlotte County was in the predicted cone for Charley said, and it’s not for Elsa.
