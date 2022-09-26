Ed McCrane (copy)

Sarasota County Emergency Manager Ed McCrane.

 Sun photo by ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

VENICE - The city of Venice reported Monday afternoon that residents in certain areas could anticipate an evacuation order. 

"While there are no evacuations issued at this time, Sarasota County is expecting to announce an evacuation alert for Level A in effect for Tuesday morning," it said in a news release. 

