The following events or facilities have been canceled or closed due to Hurricane Ian:
• Venice Area Chamber of Commerce has postponed its Celebrating Leadership & Business Excellence awards. It will take place 11 am.-1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28
• Charlotte County Jail is closing on-site visitation from 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, it announced Monday evening.
There will be an evaluation Friday on resuming it.
It does not make changes to at-home visitation, the Sheriff’s Office said in an online notice.
• Venice Theatre closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday and stay closed Wednesday, it announced.
The theater could reopen Thursday, dependent on conditions, it said in a news release.
“The closing of the theatre’s three-building campus means that scheduled rehearsals, classes, and performances of The Revolutionists are canceled. Patrons with tickets for Tuesday and Wednesday evening will be contacted by the box office to reschedule.”
• Loveland Center will be closing all Loveland programs on Tuesday and Wednesday, it announced.
• The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce networking luncheon scheduled for Wednesday at Hurricane Charley’s has been moved to Oct. 5. Call 941-639-3720 for more information.
• The Lemon Bay Historical Society has postponed the Sept. 27 meeting and program with Samantha Gentrup to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Historic Green Street Church, 510 Indiana Ave., Englewood. For more information, visit lemonbayhistory.com.
• The ribbon-cutting and reopening of the Aquatics Center at the YMCA of Southwest Florida set for Tuesday at Franz Ross Park in Port Charlotte has been canceled.
• The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce’s orientation session set for Sept. 28 has been rescheduled for Oct. 26.
• North Port Chamber has canceled its ribbon-cutting ceremony that was set for Sept. 29 at ShadeNStyle Window Treatments.
• The Tidewell Honors Veterans event “A Morning with Col. Mark W. Tillman” set for Wednesday at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall is postponed.
