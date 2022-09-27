Jetty closed

The South Jetty is will be closed this morning while workers prepare the area for possible approaching Hurricane Ian.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

The following events or facilities have been canceled or closed due to Hurricane Ian:

• Venice Area Chamber of Commerce has postponed its Celebrating Leadership & Business Excellence awards. It will take place 11 am.-1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28


