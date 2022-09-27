Hurricane Ian update, 5 a.m.: Hurricane Warning issued for Charlotte, Sarasota counties

The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane warning for much of Southwest Florida, including all of Charlotte, Sarasota and Lee counties.
The weather service issued the warning following a 5 a.m. Tuesday update of Hurricane Ian's predicted path. DeSoto County is in a hurricane watch. The warning area was extended southward to include the Charlotte County portion of Englewood and south into Lee County.
A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area in the next 36 hours. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion, according to the National Weather Service.
Coastal Charlotte and Sarasota counties are also in a Storm Surge Warning, the weather service stated. Storm surge warnings remain in effect from Anclote to Flamingo, at the southernmost tip of the peninsula.
Officials in both Charlotte and Sarasota counties have issued an evacuation order for people living in A zones.
On Monday night, Ian was moving northwest at 13 mph, about 105 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba, with top sustained winds increasing to 105 mph, the Associated Press reported.
Ian won’t linger over Cuba but will slow down over the Gulf of Mexico, growing wider and stronger, “which will have the potential to produce significant wind and storm surge impacts along the west coast of Florida,” the National Hurricane Center said.
According to the NWS statement, the storm has made its expected turn toward the north-northwest and will continue to move in that general direction over the next day or so.
Forward motion is expected to decrease on Wednesday and Thursday as the center of the storm inches toward Florida. That slowdown will likely prolong storm surge, wind impacts and rainfall along with west coast of the state.
The storm’s wind field is massive and tropical storm force winds should arrive in the Charlotte Harbor region by 8 p.m. Tuesday and potentially continue throughout the day Wednesday.
A surge of up to 10 feet of ocean water and 10 inches of rain was predicted across the Tampa Bay area, with as much as 15 inches inches in isolated areas. That’s enough water to inundate coastal communities.
All schools in Charlotte and Sarasota counties are closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a statewide emergency and warned that Ian could lash large areas of the state, knocking out power and interrupting fuel supplies as it swirls northward off the state’s Gulf Coast.
“You have a significant storm that may end up being a Category 4 hurricane,” DeSantis said at a news conference. “That’s going to cause a huge amount of storm surge. You’re going to have flood events. You’re going to have a lot of different impacts.”
DeSantis said the state has suspended tolls around the Tampa Bay area and mobilized 5,000 Florida state national guard troops, with another 2,000 on standby in neighboring states.
President Joe Biden also declared an emergency, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief and provide assistance to protect lives and property. The president postponed a scheduled Tuesday trip to Florida because of the storm
Flash flooding was predicted for much of the Florida peninsula, and heavy rainfall was possible for the southeast United States later this week. With tropical storm force winds extending 115 miles (185 kilometers) from Ian’s center, watches covered the Florida Keys to Lake Okeechobee.
Bob Gualtieri, sheriff of Pinellas County, Florida, which includes St. Petersburg, said in a briefing that although no one will be forced to leave, mandatory evacuation orders are expected to begin Tuesday.
“What it means is, we’re not going to come help you. If you don’t do it, you’re on your own,” Gualtieri said.
Zones to be evacuated include all along Tampa Bay and the rivers that feed it. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch urged residents not to ignore any evacuation orders.
“This is a very real threat that this storm poses to our community,” Welch said.
The hurricane center has advised Floridians to have survival plans in place and monitor updates of the storm’s evolving path.
Associated Press contributors include Curt Anderson in St. Petersburg, Florida; Anthony Izaguirre in Tallahassee, Florida; and Julie Walker in New York.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.