Do Hurricane Hunters fly over the top of hurricanes?
No. The tops of a big hurricane can be more than 50,000 feet high, and our aircraft could never get up there (they can go up to 30,000 feet). Besides, the weather we’re interested in is down at the bottom of the storm, where it will affect the coastline that it hits. For this reason, we fly in as low as possible and still be safe. This altitude can be anywhere from 1,000 feet to 10,000 feet.
Why aren’t Hurricane Hunter storm planes torn apart?
Planes are not structurally destroyed by strong winds while in flight. Airliners routinely fly in jet streams with winds exceeding 150 mph over the U.S. during the winter. It’s the shear, or sudden change in horizontal or vertical winds that can destroy an aircraft or cause its loss of control. That’s why we don’t fly through tornadoes. In a like manner, we routinely (but never casually) fly in the high-wind environment of the hurricane and don’t fear it tearing the plane apart. However, we’re always vigilant for “hot spots” of severe weather and shear that we can often identify on radar and avoid if it’s too severe.
Are cruise ships safe from hurricanes?
Only if they avoid the hurricane by a healthy margin. No ship is so large, not even an aircraft carrier, that it cannot be dwarfed by an intense tropical cyclone. Not only that, but the large swells produced by a hurricane in the Atlantic, Caribbean or Eastern Pacific, or a typhoon in the western Pacific can generate large swells that can travel thousands of miles from the storm. These swells will not overly hazard a cruise ship but might make the ship’s motion more uncomfortable to those prone to motion sickness.
What is the difference between typhoons and hurricanes?
Where they occur. Typhoons are tropical cyclones west of the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean, hurricanes east of the Date Line. They’re call Cyclones in the Indian Ocean.
How is a hurricane tamed?
In the natural sense, in four general ways:
• By it moving over cold water that reduces the heat available to power its engine.
• By it moving over land, where the ocean heat is cut off altogether.
• By it encountering strong vertical shear in the atmospheric horizontal winds around the storm.
• By it being surrounded by profoundly dry conditions in the mid-atmosphere, often coming from the Saraha Desert. Thus far, nothing we can do in terms of human intervention has shown a significant impact on the strength of a hurricane.
What water temperature is needed to sustain a strong hurricane?
In most cases, water temperature above 80°F (26.5°C) and warm water depths of 150 feet (50 meters) as well.
Is the sea calm in the eye of a hurricane?
No. In fact, it can be persuasively argued it’s just as bad in the eye as elsewhere in the hurricane, but for different reasons. In the eye, the winds are light to calm, and the wildly blowing sea spray on the surface diminished, but towering swells and seas approach the center from all directions, due to the winds generating them swirling from all directions around the eye. This results in confused, tumultuous seas that no mariner would ever welcome, even if there was a temporary relaxation in the intense winds.
— Source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association
