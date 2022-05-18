NBC2 chief meteorologist
Allyson Rae is the chief meteorologist at WBBH-TV in Fort Myers. She has been in that role at NBC2 since October 2017. It’s her second stint in the area, having worked at ABC7 and NBC2 from 2010-2014. From 2014-2017 she worked at WUSA9, the CBS affiliate in Washington D.C., as the weekday morning meteorologist. There she covered the Blizzard of 2016. Before 2010, she was employed at several stations in tornado-prone Southern states near the Gulf of Mexico, WSFA in Montgomery, Ala., and KNOE in Monroe, Lou.
The Pittsburgh native – who has a degree in meteorology from Pennsylvania State University – has the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist Seal from the American Meteorology Society. As the 2022 hurricane season approaches, she is happy to call Southwest Florida home. The Daily Sun asked her a few questions about the season and her experiences.
Q1: Colorado State University projects an “above-average” hurricane season, with nine hurricanes, including four major events. Last year also was busy. What is happening to make our storm seasons so ominous?
A: It is important to remember that each hurricane season is different. Some years are not as “active” and can still produce catastrophic events. For example, Hurricane Andrew struck Florida during a hurricane season that only produced seven named storms. On the flip side, we had several very active seasons with no major hurricane U.S. landfalls from 2006 to 2016.
Then in 2020 (the most active season on record), five storms made landfall in Louisiana alone, three of them at hurricane strength. Each season has the potential to be ominous for any one location no matter the number of storms. This year, La Nina is favored to continue through the summer months. This can create an environment with relatively low wind shear for the Atlantic Basin. When there is low wind shear, storms that begin to develop have a more conducive environment to continue to organize and strengthen.
Q2: The 2022 hurricane season is exhibiting characteristics similar to 1996, 2001, 2008, 2011, 2017 and 2021, according to Forbes.com. This activity is projected to be about 130% of the average season, according to the CSU forecast. Last year’s hurricane season saw about 140% of the average season. Do you see any long-term trends developing?
A: Remember that the number of storms that develop is not as important as where they go and how strong they become. There have been more Category 4 and Category 5 US landfalls from 2017-2021 than from 1963-2016. It is too early to say if this is a trend that will continue, but it is an unsettling statistic. As waters continue to warm due to our changing climate, it will be easier for storms to have the fuel to maintain their strength or rapidly intensify. Due to a warmer climate, there has been a trend of slower moving storms and higher precipitation rates, thus more freshwater events like Harvey and Florence.
Q3: What is one thing that you think people preparing for hurricane season should know that they don’t hear often enough?
A: Do not wait until the last moment to prepare. Hurricane supplies will go fast once we are in a forecast cone and it is important to have the materials for storm shutters, generators, flashlights etc., ahead of time. Know your evacuation zone and be prepared to leave ASAP if told to evacuate. Identify several hotels or friend’s/family homes you can travel to in different areas of the state depending on the storm’s track.
Q4: If a resident lives in an area where evacuations are ordered, they should leave. But often evacuations are strongly suggested or suggested. Based on your experience, do you have a rule of thumb that you share with viewers/friends about voluntary evacuation decisions (based on wind strength, proximity) or is every storm different and every voluntary decision to leave subject to a gut feeling?
A: Voluntary evacuations are a very personal decision based on your family’s needs, home structure, generator availability, etc. Know that evacuation zones are drawn based on storm surge risk and it is easier to hide from the wind than run from water. In the case of Irma, some homes did not withstand major damage but there was no power for more than a week or they were trapped in their neighborhood due to flooding. Do you have what you need to stay in your home for 7+ days with no electricity or running water? Is there someone in your home that may need medical assistance? These are just a few personal questions to answer while making your hurricane plan.
Q5: What lessons from the 2016 blizzard can you convey to readers and viewers that will help them during the 2022 hurricane season?
A: A storm’s impact can be very different depending on where you live. For example, a few miles can be the difference between flooding or manageable rainfall amounts. Trust NBC2 to have the most accurate forecast for your neighborhood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.