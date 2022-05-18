Boil:

• Run water from faucets for several seconds to flush any sediment or other contaminants from the plumbing.

• Bring water to a rolling boil for one minute.

• Boiling will kill most types of disease-causing organisms.

• If water is cloudy, filter it through clean cloths.

• Allow water to cool before consumption or use for food preparation.

Household bleach:

• Add eight drops of regular, unscented, liquid household bleach to each gallon of water.

• Bleach will kill some of disease-causing organisms.


• Stir mixture well and let it stand for 30 minutes before consumption.

Tincture of iodine:

• Using common household iodine from a medicine cabinet or first-aid kit, add five drops of 2 percent U.S. Pharmacopoeia to each quart of clear water.

• For cloudy water, add 10 drops and let the solution stand for at least 30 minutes.

Chlorine/iodine tablets:

• These tablets containing the necessary dosage for drinking water disinfection are available in drug and sporting goods stores.

• Follow instructions provided.

• If no instructions exist, use one chlorine/iodine tablet for each quart of water.

— Source: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments