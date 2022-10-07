Listen up: Here's a podcast that will be updated daily
1. A new recovery center in North Port
A new Disaster Recovery Center has opened to help Floridians who have been affected by Hurricane Ian. The new center opened Friday at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. It's off Toledo Blade and Cranberry boulevards, on the North Port campus of the Sarasota Technical College, near Interstate 75. It will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The center is operated by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
2. Don't steal that stop sign!
Ripping off signs is not cool, and stealing an official sign is a felony. The public works director in North Port said some signs cost $80-$120 to replace, and hundreds, if not thousands, of street and stop signs were brought down by winds of more than 100 mph.
3. Need a landfill or recycling center?
The Charlotte County Landfill, 29751 Zemel Road in Punta Gorda, has reopened, along with one of the mini-transfer stations. The landfill will return to all-week operation, running from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Payments will only be accepted via credit card. The Mid-County Mini-Transfer and Recycling Facility, at 19765 Kenilworth Boulevard in Port Charlotte, is also open and running on the same times and days.
4. Boil order lifted for some
The Charlotte County Utilities Department has rescinded the boil water notice for customers in Punta Gorda and the Burnt Store area. Customers in the Port Charlotte service area, including West County, are still under a boil water notice until further notice. County staff are collecting samples from those areas for testing.
5. License to drive
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is operating a mobile station to provide local residents with no-fee replacements for driver licenses, identification cards, and vehicle titles. The Florida Licensing on Wheels mobile location is currently being hosted at Port Charlotte Town Center Mall at 1441 Tamiami Trail. The station is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., seven days a week.
6. Tumbler to help raise funds
On Friday, Tervis introduced a special edition tumbler to help relief efforts from Hurricane Ian damage. Casey DeSantis, wife of Gov. Ron DeSantis, was on hand at the North Venice headquarters of Tervis to showcase the new “Together We Shine” product that will help the Florida Disaster Fund.
7. Free tree advice
Lose a tree? We have advice on how to prevent that next time with a column from Ralph E. Mitchell and UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service based in Port Charlotte.
8. Mosaic: No damage to us
Hurricane Ian did little to Mosaic Phosphate Co.’s mining operations. Mosaic said its plants and mines, some in the storm’s direct path, held up, the company stated. The company, “managed the excessive rainfall even as stormwaters outside our properties rose around us,” said Jackie Barron, Mosaic Phosphate Co. public affairs manager.
9. Evacuees move from school to hospital
The building that once housed the ShorePoint Health Venice hospital has been opened to become a temporary home for evacuees. The evacuees were being housed at Venice High School, but that school needs to open for students on Monday.
10. Special report set for Sunday
How does Ian compare historically in terms of response, evacuations, forecasts? We take a deep look at the issue this weekend. Find it in your newspaper Sunday or here on YourSun.com.
