McDonald’s employees Bailey Harvey of Orlando, left, and Melissa James of Columbus, Ohio, prep bags of cheeseburgers, fries, McNuggets and apple slices for runners Butch Rivera and Steve McCreary, both of Kissimmee, Florida.
People looking for a meal are in for a treat at the Gulf Cove McDonald's. The restaurant hasn't been able to open, but the big McRig rolled into town this week, serving free cheeseburgers, fries and McNuggets to anyone who shows up.
2. Curfew still in effect
In Charlotte County, officials want you off the streets each night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The sheriff said this will continue through Oct. 17. And, if you're wondering whether cops are actually enforcing it, the answer is yes, as you can tell by the next item...
3. Deputy stabbed in the head
A Charlotte deputy was stabbed in the head multiple times by a juvenile armed with a pocket knife he found lurking behind a Babcock Ranch restaurant after curfew. The deputy wounds are not life-threatening, authorities said. In Arcadia, another man attacked a deputy after curfew in a dispute over long gas lines.
4. Aldi's out
The Venice Aldi store was knocked out of commission when its roof collapsed during Hurricane Ian. There has been no published date of when it will reopen but a crane was there Wednesday, repairing the structure.
5. Snook Haven floods
A lot of restaurants made it through the storm, but the beloved Snook Haven in Venice wasn't so lucky. The tourist spot is under water and no one knows when it will reopen.
6. School return in sight
Charlotte schools said they will reopen by Oct. 24. But with every school suffering some degree of damage, there's a still a lot of work to be done to make that happen, school officials say.
7. Where to get cash?
If you're running a bit low on greenbacks, there's some good news: banks have been deploying mobile ATMs. See if there's one near you here.
8. Auto shops are back - and busy
Cars damaged by Hurricane Ian are filling local auto shops. Nails in tires, broken windshields and water damage are among the complaints.
9. Family Table dishing out food
The ink on the contact to purchase the Family Table restaurant was barely dry when Hurricane Ian hit. Now, the soon-to-be-new owners are serving food to the community from the parking lot.
10. Free ice cream is always good news
Venice Avenue Creamery celebrated its reopening by serving free ice cream all day to more than 2,800 customers.
