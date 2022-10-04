10 things to know for Tuesday

Some good news if you're planning to fly soon: Allegiant Airline flights are once again taking off at the Punta Gorda Airport. Outbound and inbound flights resumed Monday.
2. Power to you
FPL is still saying it expects to have 95% of customers in Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota restored by Friday, but it has not provided any updated restoration figures as of Tuesday.
3. Restaurants resilient
Now here's some really good news. A lot of your favorite restaurants probably made it out of the storm OK. The Daily Sun's food correspondent Sue Wade is rounding up which local eateries are open. Check it out here.
4. Pets lost and found
A nonprofit group is trying to reunite lost pets with their owners. "After the hurricane, I'm a little concerned that we have more missing pets than we do owners looking for their pets," said Patty Giarrusso of Lost Pets Services Inc.
Some people want to know where they can get a little less stinky. Well, you're going to have to drive to Sarasota for right now. But FPL has set up cooling stations in Charlotte where you can charge up your phone, use the Wi-Fi and get some water.
7. Trash is back
You've never been so glad to see a garbage truck in your neighborhood. Trash pickup is back in Charlotte as of Wednesday.
8. Watch out for snakes
We're talking about the human kind: unlicensed contractors who prey on unwary and storm-desperate residents. Here are some tips to avoid them.
9. Boil notices mostly still in effect
If you're not sure whether there's still a boil notice in your area, it's best to err on the side of caution for now and assume there is.
10. Insurance village
The state has set up one at the Town Center mall in Murdock. Staff at the site will assist residents with insurance claims and other paperwork. It's open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.