You’ve probably seen the dramatic images of the significant damage to the Venice Theatre, and several other venues have been affected by the storm. The event you’ve been planning may be delayed or cancelled. If you’re able to travel north, the Sarasota Orchestra and the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall will have a benefit concert on Friday in Sarasota for recovery efforts.
2. Companies stepping up
Large national retailers like Target, Lowe's and PetSmart are donating millions of dollars to Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Lowe's is sending mobile disaster relief units with meals and showers to help its employees in Florida.
3. Hire someone you can trust
Officials want to make sure you're hiring licensed contractors. Don't get scammed by someone without the right credentials.
4. A good story in our backyard
Some of the world's rarest parrots were among the birds rescued from a sanctuary on storm-ravaged Pine Island in what has been dubbed "Operation Noah's Ark." Check it out here.
5. Getting back to your apartment
If you live in an apartment, you've got to keep some things in mind before safely returning to your abode.
6. Where to get federal help
If you had uninsured losses from the storm, you may be eligible for federal disaster assistance. Find out all about it here.
7. Boil notices mostly still in effect
If you're not sure whether there's still a boil notice in your area, it's best to err on the side of caution for now and assume there is.
8. Insurance village
The state has set up one at the Town Center mall in Murdock. Staff at the site will assist residents with insurance claims and other paperwork. It's open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
9. Speaking of insurance...
With providers fleeing the state and average premiums about triple the U.S. average, it's already tough to get homeowners insurance in Florida. Industry watchers fear Ian will only make it worse.
10. Four-legged friends
The Animal Welfare League rode out the storm, but they need some help in the form of pet food and bottled water. You can read more about it here.
