11 p.m. Ian forecast: Cone moves slightly south

Hurricane Ian is tracking slightly more south with a landfall somewhere between Fort Myers and Sarasota - with the eye coming across potentially near the Charlotte County/Lee County line.
The 11 p.m. update came after another shelter was opened - this one in Babcock Ranch in Charlotte County.
The peak winds are 95-115 mph with gusts up to 145, according to the National Weather Service.
"Life-threatening storm surge is expected along the Florida west coast where a storm surge warning is in effect, with the highest risk from Naples to the Sarasota region," the National Hurricane Center state at 11 p.m.
It urged people to evacuate told to do so by local authorities.
"Hurricane-force winds are expected in the hurricane warning area in Southwest and West-central Florida beginning Wednesday morning with tropical storm conditions expected overnight."
The statement doesn't mince words.
"Devastating wind damage is expected near the core of Ian," it stated.
Tropical storm and then hurricane-force winds were predicted to be coming across the coastline starting early Wednesday.
The hurricane-force winds would last from Wednesday morning until Thursday morning; the tropical storm-force winds would affect the area from early Wednesday through early Friday morning.
Residents in two of the five evacuation zones in Charlotte and Sarasota counties were urged to evacuate Tuesday. In North Port, authorities were going house-to-house in mobile home parks; in Venice, police were driving through areas in the danger zone with a loudspeaker urging evacuation.
Sarasota County evacuation centers were opened and pet friendly, its officials said.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday, during a news conference in Sarasota, that those warnings needed to be heeded.
“You’re not going to get a mulligan on this,” DeSantis said.
There is also the very real threat of storm surge in “prone areas” going from 8-12 feet high, it said. It noted a 5-foot surge at high tide would impact homes along the Myakka River and U.S. 41 in North Port; 6-foot surge would impact homes along the Peace River — especially near the Sunnybreeze Golf Course and DeSoto Marina, according to the National Weather Service.
Along with an evacuation order Tuesday, the Englewood Water District shut off its water service to Manasota Key at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
“It’s standard procedure for every utility that serves a barrier island,” EWD Administrator Ray Burroughs said.
