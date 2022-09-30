Flooding on Jacaranda Boulevard

Jacaranda Boulevard had a lot of flooding on Thursday morning after Hurricane Ian hit. 

 GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JOSEPH JOHN ORCHULLI II

AAA insurance claims professionals from around the country have been mobilized to help begin processing claims for Florida residents.

“Our thoughts are with all Florida residents who were impacted by Hurricane Ian," said Jennifer Pintacuda, president of AAA’s Florida-based insurance providers. "We are pulling together as many resources as we can to help residents start the recovery process as soon as possible."


