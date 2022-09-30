AAA insurance claims professionals from around the country have been mobilized to help begin processing claims for Florida residents.
“Our thoughts are with all Florida residents who were impacted by Hurricane Ian," said Jennifer Pintacuda, president of AAA’s Florida-based insurance providers. "We are pulling together as many resources as we can to help residents start the recovery process as soon as possible."
AAA's tips for residents includes documenting damage as soon as possible, preventing further damage, documenting expenses and keeping receipts, contacting your insurance company immediately, being leery of contractors who go door-to-door and hiring licensed contractors to do repairs.
"Once conditions are safe to do so, we encourage residents to begin assessing their properties, document any damage, and contact their insurance providers immediately to begin the claims process," Pintacuda said. "Many providers like AAA offer multiple ways to file a claim, whether that be over the phone, online or a mobile app."
If homes are uninhabitable, find a safe place to stay while the home is being repaired, a news release stated. Those who need help locating temporary housing options, information can be found at Federal Emergency Management Agency's website at
"The loss-of-use coverage in a standard homeowners insurance policy typically helps pay for your family’s lodging as long as the damage is part of a covered claim," a release stated while noting people should check their policies or ask insurance agents to make sure they have this coverage and more.
AAA warns residents about deceptive contractors in the aftermath of the hurricane. "Dishonest" contractors may try to make money by accepting payment and never completing work, and using "inferior" materials or performing work that is not up to code.
Some "red flags" or signs to look out for are contractors showing up unsolicited, points out damage not previously noticed, asks for full payment upfront and/or in cash only, promises services at no charge or offers to waive insurance deductible, pressures person to tell others about services, and offers a discount for letting them use leftover material from a previous job.
For flood-damaged cars, AAA advises people to not try to start the car if water level rose above the door opening and the interior is wet, take photos from the exterior, and contact insurance provider.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.