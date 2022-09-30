A death toll of at least 21 in Florida - with two dead in Sarasota County and 12 dead in Charlotte County - was announced Friday.
But search and rescue efforts are still underway throughout the state after the Category 4 Hurricane Ian ripped through the region Wednesday and Thursday.
Hurricane Ian made initial landfall Wednesday afternoon at Cayo Costa off Lee and Charlotte counties, with winds measured at one point at 155 mph.
Charlotte and Sarasota took the bulk of the wind damage and water followed hours later, rushing out of canals and lakes and into houses.
FEMA arrived Friday with federal assistance - while state assistance from a variety of emergency and nonprofit agencies were also at work.
Power remained out for tens of thousands in the area - and more throughout the state as Hurricane Ian tore through Southwest Florida, then up through Tampa and St. Augustine before ending up in the Atlantic Ocean - where it it turned around and struck South Carolina on Friday morning.
U.S. 41 in Charlotte Harbor was closed Friday after two cranes that fell over at Sunseeker Resort became a concern for Charlotte County officials.
There were five cranes positioned to work the multi-million dollar resort. Two of them failed due to the Category 4 storm that swept through the area Wednesday and Thursday.
The highway is closed from Kings Highway to Marion Avenue, the county stated.
"The closure is a precautionary measure due to potentially dangerous conditions," the county stated in its news release. "Southbound traffic will be rerouted to Kings Highway or Parmely Street. Northbound traffic will be rerouted to Marion Avenue or Olympia Avenue. Motorists should use Interstate 75 as an alternate route before reaching the closed intersections to relieve congestion."
Sunseeker officials are going to take days to assess the damage at the construction site, it said.
"We took significant precautions prior to the storm, but are aware that with the intense winds and flooding, two of our five cranes have fallen," it said. "Our goal is to make sure there are no possible imminent threats moving forward. We are grateful to the Charlotte County community and stand with them in their time of need."
Charlotte County Emergency Managment Director Patrick Fuller said Friday that distribution centers for food and water are coming online - with one that opened up at the Charlotte Sports Park. Residents with cell service can opt in to alerts for when the centers are open by texting "CharCoCares" to 888-777.
Charlotte County also announced emergency services will not being provided on barrier islands at this time.
There are no first responders not on the islands, and they will not be deployed for emergencies on the islands.
DeSoto County is warning residents to avoid roads near the Peace River, as water is still expected to rise in the area.
The county's Emergency Management reported that six people were evacuated from Hidden Acres Drive on Thursday night due to rising waters.
Hundreds of people remain stranded in rural portions of North Port and Venice near the Myakka River. Rescue efforts remained underway has authorities dealt with rising rivers and creeks throughout the region.
The Sarasota County School Board is providing buses to transport residents from North Port. They should bring anything needed for a shelter including food, medication, pet food, phone charger and bedding.
Individuals and households in Charlotte and Sarasota counties can apply for FEMA assistance which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.
Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at www.disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time, or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.
- Elaine Allen-Emrich, Nancy J. Semon, Daniel Sutphin and Frank DiFiore contributed to this story
