PUNTA GORDA - Air Trek, Inc. - a jet charter company and air ambulance service at Punta Gorda Airport - lost two jets and two twin prop planes, but five other jets survived Hurricane Ian, said the firm's co-owner Dana Carr.

Carr, who has been a pilot for more than 40 years, owns the company with his brother, Wayne Carr. 


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments