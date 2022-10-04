PUNTA GORDA - Air Trek, Inc. - a jet charter company and air ambulance service at Punta Gorda Airport - lost two jets and two twin prop planes, but five other jets survived Hurricane Ian, said the firm's co-owner Dana Carr.
Carr, who has been a pilot for more than 40 years, owns the company with his brother, Wayne Carr.
Dana Carr was in Europe preparing for a cruise when he was texting his brother about the oncoming hurricane.
When he heard Hurricane Ian was headed for Charlotte County, Carr left Europe and headed back to Florida.
At first glance, after Carr was able to reach the hangars, things didn't look too good.
"The hangar doors were caved in and a quarter of the roof and a sidewall (were damaged,)" he said.
Some of the planes sustained damages, but not all were major.
"One jet needed a navigation light that will be replaced in day or two," he said.
Another jet was in Fort Lauderdale getting painted. On Monday, Carr said two of the jets had to be removed from the hangar and assessed for any damages.
Five of Air Trek's jets were not damaged. He said the company will be about 60% operational this week.
"We have a Medivac flight tomorrow for Ohio," he said.
There are other charter flights already booked this week.
Carr said he wasn't too concerned about losses.
His planes "are well-insured and my insurance company is working with me and already approved the claim."
Hurricane Charley, in 2004, also caused extensive damage to Air Trek and the hangars.
Back then, the company owned the hangars and had to make the repairs.
"I sold them (the hangars) to the airport 10 years ago," Carr added.
There was also some damage to Air Trek's office which sustained a few roof leaks.
Carr praised PGD, saying it has been "very good" in responding.
On Monday, PGD CEO James Parrish spoke with Carr and surveyed the company's damages, he said.
"Punta Gorda Airport is being very proactive; I can't thank PGD enough," Carr said.
Steelworkers were already showing up, he said.
Carr praised his own staff and said despite their own property losses, some of his 50 employees showed up for work.
