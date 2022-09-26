Allegiant planes at Punta Gorda Airport

Allegiant planes are parked at Punta Gorda Airport.  

 SUN FILE PHOTO
SRQ

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport was open Monday but President and CEO Rick Piccolo was expecting flights to be suspended by the airlines late Tuesday or early Wednesday ahead of any impacts from Hurricane Ian.

VENICE — Hurricane Ian hadn't affected local airports as of Monday afternoon but was expected to start Tuesday.

The Venice Municipal Airport was being buttoned down Monday in anticipation of the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian later in the week.


