VENICE — Hurricane Ian hadn't affected local airports as of Monday afternoon but was expected to start Tuesday.
The Venice Municipal Airport was being buttoned down Monday in anticipation of the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian later in the week.
Airport Director Mark Cervasio said that vehicles have been fueled up, equipment secured and hangar tenants directed to drop their "cane bolts" — a rod that fits into the concrete to keep the door from lifting in the wind and sustaining damage.
He said it's up to the owners of planes not in hangars to decide whether to stay and secure them better or fly out to a location that appears to be safer. Many do, he said.
Agape Flights was one of them.
Communications Manager Abby Duncan said the relief organization's main aircraft, an Embraer 110, was going to be flown to Fort Pierce, on the east coast, for safety.
Other than that, Agape was taking the same precautions as other airport tenants — making sure that nothing could go flying that isn't supposed to.
The airport will remain open through the storm as long as the runways are free from debris and damage, Cervasio said. And they're a high priority for being put back into service if there are problems, so relief supplies can be flown in and injured people flown out.
He said he confirmed for EMS Chief Nathan McManus that the runways are capable of handling a V-22 Osprey, a tiltrotor military aircraft.
He's also been approached by Florida Power & Light about basing a drone at the airport that would be used to troubleshoot local power outages, he said.
At SRQ
It was business as usual at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport on Monday, Airport Authority President and CEO Rick Piccolo said.
But he expected that to change as airlines started cancelling flights in response to the storm's progress.
They won't fly if the wind is over 40 knots, he said. The last flight out will probably be late Tuesday or early Wednesday, he said, depending on Ian's movement.
Nonessential personnel will be sent home after that, he said. Generators will power the facility for those still working.
Piccolo said the public needs to be aware of two things when severe weather hits.
First, they should be calling their airline, not the airport, to check on the status of their flight. And second, the airport isn't a hurricane shelter.
"If people come here looking to shelter, we'll turn them around and send them right back out," he said.
At PGD
Punta Gorda Airport has essentially the same message on its website.
Allegiant Air, the lone carrier, already only had one flight scheduled for Tuesday and three for Wednesday, said Kaley Miller, director of Marketing and Communications. It will notify passengers of any changes or cancellations, she said.
They're advised to check their email for a message from Allegiant or visit its website for the status of their flight.
The website also warns the public that "PGD’s Bailey Terminal and airport facilities are not public hurricane shelters."
The airport's website says it will remain open as long as it's safe, with operations ceasing if sustained winds reach 50 mph.
As in Venice, hangars were being secured against wind damage.
