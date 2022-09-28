Alejandro Rodriguez fishes off the the historic Peace River Bridge over the river in Arcadia around 10 a.m. 10 a.m. Wednesday as Hurricane Ian approached. He said this storm weather is the best time to catch fish.
Alejandro Rodriguez fishes off the the historic Peace River Bridge at 10 a.m. Wednesday as Hurricane Ian approached. He had went to check on his tattoo shop nearby and decided to see if he could catch some fish after.
Alejandro Rodriguez fishes off the the historic Peace River Bridge over the river in Arcadia around 10 a.m. 10 a.m. Wednesday as Hurricane Ian approached. He said this storm weather is the best time to catch fish.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
Alejandro Rodriguez fishes off the the historic Peace River Bridge over the river in Arcadia around 10 a.m. Wednesday as Hurricane Ian approached.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
Alejandro Rodriguez fishes off the the historic Peace River Bridge at 10 a.m. Wednesday as Hurricane Ian approached. He had went to check on his tattoo shop nearby and decided to see if he could catch some fish after.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
A National Weather Service projection of flooding along the Peace River in Arcadia.
GRAPHIC PROVIDED BY NWS
Flooding at the new boat ramp at Veterans Park in DeSoto County on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian approached. The boat ramp officially opened in late August.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
Flooding at the new boat ramp at Veterans Park in DeSoto County on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian approached. The boat ramp officially opened in August.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
Flooding outside of the Morgan Park entrance on Hickory Street in Arcadia on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian in DeSoto County.
ARCADIA — For Alejandro Rodriguez, rain, force winds and flooding waters was a perfect time for fishing at Peace River.
"This type of weather, with the high water and wind, it pushes the fish up," Rodriguez said about 10 a.m. Wednesday while fishing off the the historic Peace River Bridge over the river in Arcadia.
The pedestrian bridge connects Morgan Park, 1100 W. Hickory St. and DeSoto Veterans Memorial Park, 2195 N.W. American Legion Drive, in Arcadia.
The river was flowing at almost 14 feet high Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service, with projections showing it possibly reaching 18½ feet by Oct. 3.
Flood stage is at 11 feet. The record flood level is 20½ feet.
Rodriguez said he owns a tattoo shop in Arcadia not far from the river.
"I went to check on that and it was there, but there was some flooding around it," he said. "I figured why not swing over here and do some fishing while I still could."
Rodriguez said he was hoping to catch some snook. Catfish and bass are also known to be caught in the river, according to bassonline.com.
Soon after 10 a.m., Desoto County FL Emergency Management announced that DeSoto County Sheriff and FIRE & EMS had been pulled off the roads and can not respond to calls at this time due to sustained winds of 40 to 45mph.
"Since the storm is so large, this could be six or more hours that first responders will not be able to help," DeSoto County officials said Wednesday.
For those seeking shelter, the Turner Center is open as a shelter and the Special Needs Shelter is at the South Florida State College.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.