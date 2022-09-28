ARCADIA — For Alejandro Rodriguez, rain, force winds and flooding waters was a perfect time for fishing at Peace River. 

"This type of weather, with the high water and wind, it pushes the fish up," Rodriguez said about 10 a.m. Wednesday while fishing off the the historic Peace River Bridge over the river in Arcadia. 


Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments