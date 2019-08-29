The city of Arcadia today declared a local state of emergency in preparing for a possible hurricane. City council convened an 11 a.m. meeting to issue the declaration. Hurricane Dorian may strike Florida this weekend, according to forecasters, prompting the move in Arcadia.
Council member Lorenzo Dixon was absent from Thursday's vote. DeSoto County this week also declared a state of emergency, as did the state on Wednesday. The city's resolution 2019-12 is a measure allowing it to apply for federal or state emergency aid in the event of hurricane storm damage.
But a city sanctioned resolution also puts town residents on notice, administrator Terry Stewart said. “We are preparing, and they (residents) should too,” he said.
