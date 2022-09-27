ARCADIA — Angie Ehling has been running Maddy’s Antiques in downtown Arcadia for over 30 years.
She and her business has seen Hurricane Charley, 2004; Hurricane Irma, 2017, and now is prepping for Hurricane Ian.
“We made it through Charley and made it through Irma ... and God willing hopefully we will keep that through Ian,” she said while instructing her kids how to tape up the windows of her business at 121 W. Oak St., Arcadia.
Downtown Arcadia stretches along Oak Street in the historic portion of Arcadia in DeSoto County.
Hurricanes Charley and Irma both left Southwest Florida devastated with heavy rains, wind, flooding and more.
As of 12 p.m. Tuesday, Hurricane Ian became a major storm in the Gulf of Mexico, posing a life-threatening impact on along and near the Florida Gulf Coast.
Charlotte and Sarasota counties are under a hurricane warning as it approaches. Evacuations are underway for people in Charlotte County in Zone A-Red and Zone B-Orange, Charlotte County officials noted.
DeSoto County is also under a hurricane watch. Officials in DeSoto County are concerned about heavy rains in an already flooded area.
Ehling was one of a few taking preparations along Oak Street in downtown Arcadia.
“Usually this area doesn’t get a whole lot of debris going through it and, God willing, it doesn’t again so we are just going to tape it up and keep it solid and do the best that we can for now,” Ehling said.
“I pray and prep,” she added. “That’s about the only way I can do it. It’s so unpredictable and everything is just a fluid motion of change. You do the best you can do and get your supplies ready and pray.”
Employees at The Yellow Deli Restaurant & Bakery, 22 N. Polk Ave., in the downtown area, were also boarding up.
“I’m just the person who takes care of the mechanicals and physical ... being who I am and preparing for the worst,” said Lloyd, who refused to tell The Daily Sun his last name. “When I finally stepped outside in Hurricane Irma, it wasn’t anything of the house I was in during the storm. it was all from the houses around (me).”
“You never know what’s going to come through over the roof or through the roof or through the alley way so you have to be prepared,” he added regarding the surrounding downtown buildings.
When asked why he thought other store owners weren’t boarding up their windows, Lloyd said that they’re going on media presentation of where the storm will probably land.
The storm’s path has been uncertain for days now with some models showing the storm landing north of Tampa Bay and others showing it hitting the panhandle.
“As you well know, there was a plan for Hurricane Charley to land somewhere different and it found the comfort of the Peace River, so to speak, and made it very uncomfortable for the people on (and around) the Peace River and all the way up past here.”
Representatives of the Historic Heard Opera House, 106 W. Oak St., Arcadia, are confident in the building’s legacy to keep it safe during Hurricane Ian.
“We’re going to move things around and protect windows as much as we can, but this place has survived almost every recorded hurricane since 1900,” said Danny Mastrodonato, of the historic opera house. “So we’re pretty confident we will be here. We might have to repair a few things like we do every hurricane but, in the long run, we will be here.”
Mastrodonato added that the organization running the opera house, built in 1906, is prepped and ready.
“We got water we got food and extra things,” he said. “This whole town is prepped and ready to go. Our town comes together during these times so I’m very confident everything will be fine.
“We’re not going to board the windows up. They’re 100-year-old windows and they are still there so it’s been through a lot of hurricanes.”
