ARCADIA — Despite major damage from Hurricane Ian, representatives of the Historic Heard Opera House said they are staying positive and will rebuild.
"We got hit very hard from the hurricane. We lost a 10th of the building and a quarter of our back wall fell in," Danny Mastrodonato said Sunday of the historic opera house, built in 1906.
Mastrodonato is one of many volunteers that helps with the daily operations at the opera house and community center.
"The entire back wall … there is a big, huge wall and about a quarter of it did fall," he said.
The opera house, at 106 W. Oak St., Arcadia, serves as a community center and theater hosting a variety of different arts, music and drama clubs.
The Heard Opera House owners, and prime operating company 863 Music, along with help from volunteers and local nonprofits, have spent the past two years renovating the inside, which had been operated as an antique shop for decades.
"This community center and this opera house is already cleaning and rebuilding," Mastrodonato said. "We do have the downstairs to utilize so we can continue with our community events."
He added that while the opera house is "temporarily closed upstairs but in spirit, it is open downstairs."
Mastrodonato said Hurricane Ian exposed the building's weak points.
"We are going to build back 10 times stronger and (with the support we've gotten) it shows how big the community really is and what we are going to do for the community, and how they will keep coming around no matter what."
Rebecca Davis, a volunteer at the opera house, said the damages were devastating.
"Me and my brothers spend most of our time up here," she said. "I come up here. I do photography. It’s very, very devastating."
Mastrodonato said they already have $50,000 set aside and a three-month plan to stabilize the upstairs.
"There are 40 or 50 of us that utilize this building on the daily and every night we have something," he said. "We are still going to keep doing it (our programs) down here on the first floor, but we are rebuilding."
Just a block or so away, Oak Park Inn owner Sanjay Patel is also going to have to rebuild. Patel took over the inn, 2 W. Oak St., Arcadia, after it was destroyed during Hurricane Irma.
"If I can find the roofing people as soon as possible, a month and a half to two months would be the time where we can do the temporary fix and we can get the property open where 70%, 80%, of the rooms will be open," Patel said, referring to an back roof portion the building that was destroyed.
"Three rooms (of only a handful of rooms) may not be open until I want to make sure everything is fixed on that side," he said.
Patel added there is no water damage to the remaining areas in the hotel.
"There is not too much to do on much of the property," he said. "If it rains too much, there is a challenge."
Patel and Mastrodonato said Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives visited the area since Ian, taking photos and speaking with Oak Street business owners.
"FEMA came yesterday morning and took some of the pictures," Patel said. "We are trying to apply for FEMA grants that can help me out to enhance the building."
Members of Arcadia Main Street, a nonprofit organization working to improve the city's downtown area, have also been walking the area and talking with owners.
"We’re putting together our recovery team with Arcadia Main Street and we are working with the Florida Main Street with small business assistance ... small business loans with low interested rates," said group President Ashley Harn. "We are also looking into grants that will help the business owners and help with these kind of situations."
Arcadia Main Street is a local program that operates as part as the statewide nonprofit Florida Main Street.
"Florida Main Street Program is a technical assistance program," said Arcadia Main Street member Pam Ames. "They offer technical assistance and grants. We can reach out to them and if anything comes up (perhaps finding) a structural engineer, they might be able to send them down. That’s what we are hoping."
The Historic Heard Opera House has set up a GoFundMe page to assist with their repairs.
For more information about the opera house, go to Facebook.com/OperaHouseArcadia.
For more information on how to help, contact Arcadia Main Street by going to ArcadiaMainStreet.com or calling 863-494-2020.
