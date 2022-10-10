Almost all area schools are back on track for reopening, district officials in Sarasota and Charlotte counties said Monday.
Charlotte County Public Schools announced that 19 of the district's 21 schools will be reopened on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
The two that will not be opened are Port Charlotte Middle School and L.A. Ainger Middle School in Englewood.
LA Ainger Middle School students will return Oct. 24.
An update on a return date for Port Charlotte Middle School will be released later this week.
Meanwhile, schools in North Port and Englewood Elementary School are set to reopen by Monday, Oct. 17, Sarasota County Schools officials said Monday afternoon.
Public schools in Sarasota County — excluding Englewood Elementary and all the North Port schools — restarted sessions Monday.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
Charlotte school officials said Monday that all schools in the district have electrical power.
Also, all schools are sealed so that "no further water intrusion can occur. The first rain will confirm this," district officials said.
District staff are continuing to dry out and dehumidify buildings. Workers are removing debris from campuses and from some rooms. Building specialist inspections and air-quality inspections are continuing.
All staff, including LA Ainger employees, should report to their work sites on Oct. 17, the district stated.
Port Charlotte Middle School staff should report to the Peace River Elementary School Cafeteria on Oct. 17.
Year-round schools will still go on intersession Oct. 17 through Oct. 28.
Athletics’ facilities were to be cleared for play Monday in Charlotte County Schools, district officials stated Monday.
Schools can begin practice on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
"All fields were dragged with a magnetized machine to ensure no small metal debris is on the fields. Multiple passes on the field were performed to pick up larger debris. We expect clearance on the gyms today," the Monday release states.
SARASOTA COUNTY
Superintendent Brennan Asplen said Monday the reopening day for schools in mid-county and north-county went "smoothly," with schools being fully staffed and students showing up in numbers that are normal compared to pre-Hurricane Ian's strike.
Meanwhile, school staff is continuing to clean up and repair schools in North Port and Englewood Elementary School.
"Our south schools sustained much more damage, but we are confident that every campus will be open on Monday, Oct. 17," Asplen said.
Asplen thanked the maintenance and repair crews for working hard since Friday, Sept. 30, the day after Hurricane Ian blew out of Florida.
"Our contractors are working on completing of the repairs in the next two weeks," he said. "We may have to move some classrooms around. Many sporting events will have to be played at alternative sites for a while."
North Port's Heron Creek Middle School administration building has extensive damage and is closed.
"We're are working on indoor air-quality testing this week," Asplen said. "Debris removal could take months."
The school district has provided about 1,000 internet "hotspots" for families that don't have internet service due to the storm. The district has online resources for students and their families, so students don't fall behind. For more on information on options, visit www.sarasotacountyschools.net.
Asplen said district officials would develop their plan this week for how south county students will make up their lost week. They will have to recommend changes to the school district calendar. Any changes to the calendar would have to be approved by the Sarasota County School Board.
Asplen said all transportation is expected to be running smoothly by next Monday.
"Our bus drivers did 'dry runs' over the weekend and we are going to be working as good as we were before the storm."
Assistant Superintendent Jody Dumas said many south county teachers are working at north county schools this week. Online programs are available so learning time is not lost.
"If students have internet connectivity, we have many academic programs available on our website."
Debra Giacolone, executive director of student services, said the priority is safety — both physical and emotional — for staff, students and families.
"Each school has reached out to every family to assess needs," she said. "We have resources available. Call the 2-1-1 hotline if you need help to find out where to go in your area."
Transportation Director Charlotte Price said team members are aware of the road concerns in North Port and other southern parts of Sarasota County according to spokesperson Kelsey Whealy.
"Students that live in the southern part of the county but attend schools out of the area (Venice & Sarasota) will be utilizing 'pocket pick-ups' at alternate locations — if there is an issue with their usual stop — until their usual stop is back in order. Schools are communicating changes with their families," Whealy said.
DESOTO COUNTY SCHOOLS
DeSoto County schools are reopening in phases, according to www.desotoschools.com.
Schools reopening Monday, Oct. 17 are:
• Memorial Elementary School
• West Elementary School
• DeSoto Middle School
• DeSoto Secondary School
• DeSoto Virtual Academy
DeSoto County High School and Nocatee Elementary School are in the second opening phase and are projected to reopen between Oct. 24-Nov. 7. Both schools had significant damage to areas within their buildings. More information will be shared when possible.
