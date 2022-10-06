Both auto body and repair shops are seeing cars affected by the hurricane and the aftermath. Cars are coming in with nails in tires, broken windshields and water damage.
"People want to check the conditions of their tires," said Stacy Morton, the service manager at Car Doc On The Island, 419 Bahama Street in Venice.
She said people are driving around in the aftermath of the storm getting nails, debris, pieces of metal and shards of glass stuck in tires.
For car owners, she also said to check battery conditions, especially with people charging phones in their cars due to power outages.
In some areas, there has been flooding during and after the storm. Morton said even driving through water has a chance of infiltration somewhere in the car.
"If flood water got in the car, obviously do not try to start the car," said Patrick Tormey, the owner of High Gear Automotive Inc. at 2720 Avenue of the Americas in Englewood and another location at 7330 Sawyer Circle in Port Charlotte.
Tormey said car owners should get their cars towed if affected by flood waters.
As many Charlotte County and Englewood auto shops are still closed or just opening back up, people are in need, Tormey said.
"We are going to be extremely busy," he said whenever the shop is able to open up again.
While Martin's Collision Center of Venice hadn't had too many cars coming in with water damage, Martin said he was expecting those cars to come in within the next couple weeks after flooding goes down.
"I think a lot of people are focused on their homes right now," he said.
Martin has cars with other damages coming in since he opened back up on Monday.
"Just a lot of all-over damage," Martin said.
He said he's seeing broken windshields along with overall problems.
Martin said in a storm like this, unless the car was parked in a garage, there wasn't much else people could do to escape the damage from shingles, trees and flooding. Even car ports weren't safe since many collapsed during the hurricane and caused damage to cars, he said.
He said business will continue to pick up in the aftermath of the hurricane.
"As people start to get power... it's going to continue to keep moving in this direction," Martin said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.