Giving to accredited local charities is the best way to help people affected by Hurricane Ian, the Better Business Bureau says. 

VENICE — The Better Business Bureau is urging caution in donating to Hurricane Ian relief efforts to ensure the donations serve the purpose for which they're given.

BBB Wise Giving Alliance provides these tips, plus a list of BBB-accredited charities that are soliciting for Hurricane Ian activities.


