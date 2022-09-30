VENICE — The Better Business Bureau is urging caution in donating to Hurricane Ian relief efforts to ensure the donations serve the purpose for which they're given.
BBB Wise Giving Alliance provides these tips, plus a list of BBB-accredited charities that are soliciting for Hurricane Ian activities.
• Is the disaster appeal clear? The contribution request should clearly identify what disaster relief activities you are supporting.
There are many possibilities, such as temporary shelter, food, medical care and other emergency needs. Don’t assume what they do based solely on the group’s name.
• Does the charity already have a presence in the impacted area? Charities that already have support staff in the impacted areas are more likely to deliver help quickly at a time of immediate need.
• Is the charity an experienced relief organization? Experienced relief organizations will be able to provide help with greater speed and efficiency than a newly created effort.
• If considering crowdfunding, do you know its procedures? Some crowdfunding sites take measures to vet postings after a disaster, others don’t.
Review the site’s policies and procedures to find out. If in doubt, it is always safest to donate to people you personally know and trust.
• Does the organization meet the 20 BBB charity standards? BBB’s Give.org has free evaluative reports on charities.
These organizations meet those standards and are collecting funds to assist Hurricane Ian relief efforts.
• American Red Cross
• Direct Relief
• GlobalGiving
• Heart to Heart International
• Operation USA
• Salvation Army
• Save the Children
BBB Wise Giving Alliance is a standards-based charity evaluator that seeks to verify the trustworthiness of nationally soliciting charities by completing rigorous evaluations based on 20 holistic standards that address charity governance, results reporting, finances, fundraising, appeal accuracy and other issues.
