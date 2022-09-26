VENICE — Area businesses are preparing for Hurricane Ian in any way they can.

For some area restaurant groups, they are closing and starting storm preparations.

PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations is preparing its buildings for Hurricane Ian along beginning preparations on disaster relief for communities if the need arises. 


Sharky's On The Pier

Sharky's On The Pier was already planned to be closed Monday through Wednesday this week for annual cleaning. Now efforts will switch to storm preparations. 
