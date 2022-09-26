VENICE — Area businesses are preparing for Hurricane Ian in any way they can.
For some area restaurant groups, they are closing and starting storm preparations.
For PGT Innovations, its preparations include more than securing buildings.
"PGT Innovations has already begun preparations to provide disaster relief aid in the form of generators, tarps, water, and other necessities to areas in the community impacted by the storm," President/CEO Jeff Jackson said in a statement. "Our trucks will stand ready to deliver assistance as soon as we know the areas in need."
Jackson said if the storm continues to move in the direction toward PGT facilities, the company will activate hurricane protocols, which includes moving equipment and material inside and securing items that cannot be moved.
The company will also be updating the more than 4,000 Florida employees on any plant closures and additional information for hurricane resources.
Large organizations like the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce are notifying members of where to find helpful information.
"As your Chamber of Commerce, we are here to help provide you with resources and information to ensure that your business weathers the storm," the chamber stated in an email.
The chamber sent out website links to Sarasota County government agencies, the city of Venice, and the National Hurricane Center.
Along with other businesses preparing, some local restaurants have decided to close the next couple days.
Smuggler's Enterprises, which operates several restaurants in Punta Gorda, including Harpoon Harry's and Laishley Crab House, is closing restaurants Tuesday and Wednesday with a tentative plan to reopen on Thursday, weather permitting, Smuggler's Vice President Kelly Evans said.
"We just want everyone to be able to prepare and stay safe," Evans said about allowing employees time off to prepare.
The restaurants are also calling customers who had reservations over the next few days. As for the restaurants, Evans said the staff will be bringing things inside and securing items that cannot be moved.
In Venice, Justin Pachota, the president of Venice Pier Group, said Sharky's On The Pier was already planned to close Tuesday and Wednesday for annual cleaning.
"We are actually all on our way to Busch Gardens right now," Pachota said about the more than 200 employees going on a planned trip on Monday.
Depending on updates about the hurricane, employees will "shift gears" for the two cleaning days.
"We are just going to use that for storm preparation," he said.
Depending on what happens on Wednesday, the restaurant might partially reopen Thursday.
"Really, safety will be the first thing," Pachota said.
