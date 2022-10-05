Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice, the charitable arm of the Diocese of Venice in Florida, has opened Disaster Response Sites throughout southwest Florida.
Further, some Catholic parishes, with the help of their local community, are setting up their own emergency supply distribution centers.
“Catholic Charities and The Diocese of Venice are working together to ensure that we are doing all we can,” said the Most Rev. Frank J. Dewane, Bishop of the Diocese of Venice. “There are many in need of help, and we are grateful for those who have volunteered their time, talents, or resources in the service of our brothers and sisters in need.
"Please join me in continuing to pray for the safety and recovery of those affected by the hurricane, and for all the first responders and helpers. May God bless you.”
Catholic Charities will be providing food, water, and other essential supplies, and will be accepting donations of goods and supplies at these locations:
DeSoto County
St. Paul Church (New Church) -- 1330 E Oak Street , Arcadia, FL, 34266. Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sarasota County
San Pedro Parish, 4380 Tamiami Trail , North Port, FL 34287. Phone:941-355-4680. Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
DONATIONS ONLY SITE: Sarasota Regional Office, 5055 North Tamiami Trail , Sarasota, FL 34234 . Phone: 941-355-4680. Monday-Fridays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Catholic Charities will be accepting donations of food and water for Hurricane Ian victims.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.