Sheriff Bill Prummell warned residents on Monday to avoid domestic conflicts and watch out for elderly neighbors as recovery efforts continue in Charlotte County.

PUNTA GORDA - The Charlotte County curfew has been pushed back an hour.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday the curfew's hours will now run from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., to allow people extra time to pick up supplies after work.


