PUNTA GORDA - The Charlotte County curfew has been pushed back an hour.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday the curfew's hours will now run from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., to allow people extra time to pick up supplies after work.
Sheriff Bill Prummell, speaking at a news conference Monday afternoon, said the curfew would be extended two weeks. It is currently set to end on Oct. 17.
"We've had break-ins almost nightly," Prummell said.
Prummell said if it is possible to rescind the curfew earlier, he would.
The CCSO website has not updated arrest records for several days. According to CCSO officials, the online system has not yet been restored.
Prummell also said that Charlotte County deputies have been fielding a number of domestic calls in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
"You've got to be patient with one another," Prummell said, urging families to relieve stress in healthy manners to avoid fighting during the state of emergency.
He suggested going for a walk or taking out aggressions on a punching bag instead of going after loved ones in a verbal or physical way.
Prummell also urged people to watch out for elderly neighbors, particularly those who live alone. He said that elderly residents are at risk both from post-storm hazards and exploitation by scammers.
"In some cases, they are trying to strong-arm our elderly adults," Prummell said.
Residents can report scams to the CCSO at 941-639-2101.
The State Attorney's Office also has a Hurricane Ian Response Team (HIRT) that can receive reports of hurricane-related scams, contractor fraud, or unlicensed contracting. They can be reached at (239) 533-1342.
State Attorney Amira Fox said in a press release that her office's Economics Crimes Unit is prepared to help residents navigate the complaint process.
information, the State Attorney’s Office Economic Crimes Unit will immediately respond.
“Our residents are suffering through a catastrophic event right now," Fox said in the release. "We will not allow their pain to be worsened by unscrupulous contractors and fraudsters who may think this is an opportunity to prey on honest citizens."
