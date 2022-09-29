PUNTA GORDA - Emergency services have resumed in Charlotte County.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office issued an alert app notification to announce that emergency personnel were back on the roads, assessing damage and clearing roads.
Patrick Fuller, Emergency Management director, said at a news conference Thursday that he was "cautiously optimistic" that Charlotte County had avoided the worst case scenario from Hurricane Ian.
However, he also noted that damage has been done and that residents should avoid taking unneeded risks.
“There are more fatalities and casualties after tropical events than during,” Fuller said at the press conference.
Fuller said that there was an estimated 100% power outage across the county — something both local officials and utilities expected due to the storm's strength, he noted, and that workers were already out to get power restored.
County officials have warned of road washouts, downed trees and branches, and power lines in roadways, along with downed or inoperable traffic lights.
CCSO has also made initial overflights to assess damage over large areas.
Fuller said that the overflights observed several homes on the outlying islands off of Englewood. The physical integrity of those homes was "better than anticipated," but more information could not be provided until a closer inspection.
Fuller advised local residents still sheltering in places to remain home, shore up homes against water intrusion, and take photos of damaged property for assessment.
The Emergency Operations Center's phone number has temporarily been changed.
Residents are encouraged to call (941) 743-1320 to reach the EOC until the main phone number has been restored.
The currently inoperable number for the EOC is (941) 833-4000.
Charlotte County announced that water services would be stopped for the Burnt Store area starting Wednesday night.
"Service will not be restored until the storm is over and Charlotte County Utilities can complete repairs to the system," the release said.
The affected customers and areas include Heritage Landings, Pirate Harbor, Burnt Store Lakes, Burnt Store Villages, Burnt Store Marina, Dollar General, and Myriad Motorcoach.
Charlotte County also stated that Seasons Dive will be closed to traffic between Ecuador Drive and Pelotas Drive until further notice.
"Advance advisory signs will be in place, and travelers will need to choose an alternate route," the press release said. "Intersections should be treated as four-way stops when traffic lights are out."
The Public Works Department reminds drivers to remain alert at all times on the road, and to exercise caution when traveling.
