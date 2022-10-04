PUNTA GORDA - Curbside refuse pickup is scheduled to resume on Wednesday in Charlotte County.
County officials issued a news release Tuesday morning to announce the return of curbside collection service the following day.
Mini-transfer facilities and the landfill remain closed at this time.
Collection will pick up regular household solid waste, but not recycling, vegetation, or construction/demolition debris; the other kinds of refuse will not be collected until further notice.
"Before discarding refrigerators, remove all food items. Food being discarded should be bagged before going into solid waste bins," the release read.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday that its administrative phone lines have been restored.
Non-emergency calls should be directed to (941) 639-2101, while emergency calls remain with 911.
"Please discontinue using any alternate numbers that were provided during Hurricane Ian," a CCSO app alert stated.
The signup period is currently open for Operation Blue Roof, which provides no-cost temporary repairs for roofs damaged by the storm. The program is available in Charlotte and Lee Counties.
The program is operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, tasked by FEMA.
A temporary blue covering with fiber-reinforced sheeting will be installed to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made.
The signup period will continue until Oct. 23; residents can register online at Blueroof.us or call 888-766-3258.
A Right of Entry form, which gathers information about the residence, must be completed as part of the registration.
"The ROE is a legal document that allows Corps workers to access your property and assess your home's damage," the press release announcing the service read. "The ROE also allows contracted crews to install the tarp on your roof."
The program is aimed to help people living in their primary residence or a permanently occupied rental property with less than 50 percent structural damage.
Vacation rental properties are not eligible for this program. Roofs that are flat, or made of metal or clay, slate, or asbestos tile, also do not qualify.
All storm debris must be removed for the roof to qualify.
The Charlotte County Volunteer Reception Center is currently recruiting volunteers to help with the disaster response.
The VRC is supported by the Charlotte County Community Organizations Active in a Disaster, known as COAD, and is for volunteers who are not affiliated with any organizations.
Residents interested in volunteering can register at the VRC, located at 227 Sullivan Street in Punta Gorda; volunteers will be assigned to an agency in need of personnel. The VRC is open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily.
Those already registered via COADFL.org will be contacted, and do not need to register again in person.
Donations of food and goods can be donated to the local St. Vincent de Paul Society, located at 25200 Airport Road and Punta Gorda.
Donations of cash can be made online at COADFL.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.