Garbage pickup returns.

Garbage pickup returns Wednesday in Charlotte County after Hurricane Ian struck the area a week earlier. 

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE

PUNTA GORDA - Curbside refuse pickup is scheduled to resume on Wednesday in Charlotte County.

County officials issued a news release Tuesday morning to announce the return of curbside collection service the following day.


