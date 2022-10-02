PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County shared guidelines for separate garbage and storm debris.
The news release clarifies that home and business owners are responsible for bringing any debris to the curb and separating it when curbside pickup resumes.
"Your cooperation will make this debris removal operation proceed smoothly and ensure that the community recovers as quickly as possible," the news release read.
Residents should separate disaster debris into these six categories and place piles in the public right-of-way, off the road and not on private property:
• Construction and demolition materials (non-recyclable building construction materials – drywall, asphalt shingles, plastic sinks / tubs, floor tiles, etc.; non-recyclable building contents and personal property – carpeting / rugs, furnishings, clothing, etc.)
• Electronic Waste - e-waste discarded electrical or electronic devices. Used electronics which are destined for refurbishment, reuse, resale, salvage recycling through material recovery.
• Household hazardous waste (paints, cleaners, oils, batteries, pesticides, etc.); please be sure these materials are in a secured container and are not leaking in any way.
• White Goods - large home appliances such as stoves, refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, driers, etc. (please follow the (name of the jurisdiction) guidelines for disposal of refrigerators. Place refrigerators curbside free of putrescent waste.
• Vegetative materials (trees, limbs, brush, leaves, etc.) Please be advised that debris removal crews WILL NOT, enter onto private property to collect or remove debris.
• Normal Household Trash - normal household waste, recyclables and bagged debris of any kind will not be collected with your storm debris. Please continue to follow the normal garbage removal schedule.
"Please do not attempt to place garbage or other household refuse with the disaster debris, as it will not be accepted, and will delay your storm debris collections," the news release read.
Residents looking for additional post-hurricane information can contact the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.
