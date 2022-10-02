Hurricane Ian Lemon Bay Isles Englewood

Chunks of aluminum, parts of mobile homes, line the streets of Lemon Bay Isles, a manufactured home community in Englewood on Saturday.

 SUN PHOTOS BY CHRIS PORTER

PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County shared guidelines for separate garbage and storm debris.

The news release clarifies that home and business owners are responsible for bringing any debris to the curb and separating it when curbside pickup resumes.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments