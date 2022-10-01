PUNTA GORDA - Charlotte County officials announced there have been fatalities in the area, but have not said how many as of Saturday afternoon.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office shared a message on the agency's blog from Sheriff Bill Prummell.
"Hurricane Ian has left the entire county in a bad way – no power, no water in many areas, roads flooded and traffic lights out, and homes destroyed," Prummell said in the message. "Some have lost their lives."
The Daily Sun has repeatedly attempted to contact the District 22 Medical Examiner's Office to ask about fatalities.
In his message, Prummell said that first responders and utility workers were "working around the clock" to respond to calls and restore infrastructure.
He also specified that the 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew remains in effect, and asks Charlotte County residents to heed it due to dangerous conditions on the roads.
"Please, if you don’t need to be on the road, stay home," Prummell said.
Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller, speaking at a press conference Saturday afternoon, reiterated the need for residents to stay off the roads unless necessary.
The county is currently operating two supplies distribution centers, one in Port Charlotte and one in Punta Gorda.
“We will be opening additional sites as more commodities are made available to us by the state of Florida," Fuller said.
According to CCSO, "very few businesses" have reopened in Charlotte County; those businesses that remained closed may be "vulnerable to looting."
Prummell said that deputies would take action in response to reports of looting.
"The business owners, like everyone else, have been through enough – and I won’t stand for anyone taking advantage of someone else’s misfortune," Prummell said.
The sheriff also offered his thanks to state officials for aid provided to the area.
"Let’s continue to work together, help each other out, and show the world that Charlotte County is truly unbreakable," Prummell said in the news release.
Residents are asked to report looting via 911 or through the non-emergency number at 941-833-4161.
