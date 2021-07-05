Leaders in Charlotte and Sarasota counties, along with the city of Punta Gorda, declared local states of emergency Monday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Elsa.
County offices and camps in Charlotte and Sarasota counties will be closed Tuesday as will the city of North Port. The city of Punta Gorda will remain open.
Officials will continue monitoring Elsa's path and issue updates or open shelters as needed.
Elsa is expected to remain a tropical storm as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico and off the coast of Southwest Florida, bringing with it several inches of rain, gusty winds and possibly isolated tornadoes.
Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller said, however, he did not expect severe impacts except possibly for isolated areas on the barrier islands and beaches where older homes could be flooded by a possible 2-4 foot storm surge.
"They're fairly confident it's not going to reach hurricane strength," Fuller said of the National Weather Service. "The real question is whether it's going to be a strong tropical storm or more on the low end."
Sarasota County Emergency Management Director Ed McCrane noted his crew has had meetings with the National Weather Service every six hours and while Tropical Storm Elsa was tracking farther west, it will impact the Gulf Coast. He said the area could expect up to a half-foot of rain over the next few days and wind gusts Tuesday up to 50 mph.
"There may be some damage to weaker structures like carports," he said.
Charlotte County
The board voted 3-0 to declare an emergency Monday, which allows the county to buy emergency supplies without following procurement laws. It can also help the county if President Joe Biden later declares the site a federal disaster location. Two commissioners were out of town.
This is early in the season to be dealing with a major storm, Fuller said.
As of Monday afternoon, there were no plans to open emergency shelters, but staff were on standby. About 70 people in the county who are dependent on electrical power for life support systems have indicated they would move to a special needs shelter in a sustained power outage, Fuller said.
The county's Emergency Operation Center on Airport Road was to be staffed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. based on Monday's predictions, Fuller said.
While the model predicts the eye of the storm will pass west of Charlotte County's coastline, most of the storm activity will be on the eastern or landward side of the storm, Fuller said.
The storm surge for Charlotte County is now predicted around 5 p.m. Tuesday, he said. That's the time to stay inside, he said. And don't go check out areas where water is being pulled back by the storm, Fuller said, because the water will be coming back.
Watches for tornadoes should start around 7 a.m. Tuesday for the entire West Coast of Florida, he said.
Elsa has some similarities to the location of Hurricane Eta that passed into the Gulf of Mexico west of Charlotte County last November, Fuller said. Eta was farther out into the Gulf of Mexico than Elsa, but was a much bigger storm, he said. It caused flooding of some older homes on the county's barrier islands.
Models are better at predicting a storm's path than they were in 2004 when Hurricane Charley made an unexpected direct hit on Punta Gorda, Fuller said. But it's still harder to predict wind speed of a storm, he said.
Increased wind speed can increase storm surge with high winds able to spin off small tornadoes, he said. While there are no plans at the moment to call for evacuations, Fuller said, manufactured homes are the most susceptible to damage from localized tornadoes. He did not recommend staying in manufactured homes during a tropical storm.
In addition to county offices and summer camps being closed, the Charlotte County mini-transfer facilities in Port Charlotte and in Englewood also will be closed on Tuesday.
The code enforcement special magistrate meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday has been canceled.
The Punta Gorda City Council meeting is expected to take place as scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Sarasota County
McCrane said the county is watching the storm and has signed off an local state of emergency — an administrative move to make sure if things go wrong, authorities can cut through paperwork to make it right.
"It doesn't mean a threat is imminent," he said during a Monday afternoon online news briefing.
The county will fully staff its Emergency Operation Center starting Tuesday morning, "in order to monitor in the event that something does occur," McCrane said.
A storm surge of less than 3 feet is expected, but, he noted, that could lead to some flooding in some coastal homes and inland roads if it occurs during high tide, pinpointing Longboat Key as an area of concern.
But there is no expectation that they will open evacuation centers at this point.
He stressed to not attempt to drive through a flooded road.
"Turn around — don't try to go through that water. You'll end up getting stranded and someone will have to get you. Don't take a chance and drive through water," McCrane said.
And while Elsa has been downgraded, it doesn't mean it should be dismissed.
"Any time there's severe weather, there's some reason to be concerned," he said.
Because of the threat, all Sarasota County offices and libraries are closed Tuesday along with bus service and trash/recycling collection. Trash and recycling for county and North Port residents should resume Wednesday, but the rest of the week will have everyone delayed by a day.
County and city summer camps and reservations for county parks are also going to be canceled. Refunds can be discussed with the county by calling 941-861-7275.
The city of North Port was expected to declare a local state of emergency Monday evening. A call center for residents with questions or concerns will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday and can be reached by calling 941-429-7000.
"All Parks & Recreation facilities will be closed including the Morgan Family Community Center, George Mullen Activity Center, North Port Aquatic Center and Warm Mineral Springs Park," states the city of North Port. "All indoor and outdoor rentals have been canceled. Staff will be in touch to reschedule or process refunds. The City's Family Service Center, Community Education Center, and other Social Services functions and programs will also be closed Tuesday."
DeSoto County
DeSoto County will open a storm shelter at the Turner Center on an as-needed basis. The shelter is not open currently.
Those in need of sheltering as a result of the storm can call Emergency Management at 863-993-4831 beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. - Scott Lawson contributed to this report.
