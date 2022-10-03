The Charlotte County curfew has been pushed back an hour — and extended it past the middle of the month.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday the curfew's hours will now run from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., to allow people extra time to pick up supplies after work. Previously the curfew had been 9 p.m.
Sheriff Bill Prummell, speaking at a news conference Monday afternoon, said the curfew would be extended two weeks. It is currently set to end on Oct. 17.
"We've had break-ins almost nightly," Prummell said.
Prummell said if it is possible to rescind the curfew earlier, he would.
The CCSO website has not updated arrest records for several days. According to CCSO officials, the online system has not yet been restored.
Prummell also said Charlotte County deputies have been fielding a number of domestic calls in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
"You've got to be patient with one another," Prummell said, urging families to relieve stress in healthy manners to avoid fighting during the state of emergency.
He suggested going for a walk or taking out aggressions on a punching bag instead of going after loved ones in a verbal or physical way.
Prummell also urged people to watch out for elderly neighbors, particularly those who live alone. He said that elderly residents are at risk both from post-storm hazards and exploitation by scammers.
"In some cases, they are trying to strong-arm our elderly adults," Prummell said.
Residents can report scams to the CCSO at 941-639-2101.
DISTRIBUTION AT TRINGALI
Charlotte County has opened a third distribution site for food, water and supplies at the Tringali complex, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood.
The county already operates sites at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte and Muscle Car City in Punta Gorda.
All sites are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Residents can get up-to-date information on distribution site openings by texting “CharCoCares” to 888-777.
Those looking to locate loved ones in Charlotte County after Hurricane Ian can contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS (733-2767)or by going online to COAD.org.
Also, Operation BBQ Relief will offer free meals at noon at Charlotte Sports Park. The group asks that anyone wanting bulk meals (50 or more) contact their hotline at 386-222-2756.
In Sarasota County, water and meals-ready-to-eat (MREs) will be distributed at the following locations:
• Englewood Center Plaza, 240 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
• San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
Supplies will be available as they arrive and while they last or until 7 p.m.
Venice Hyundai, Venice Community Center, and Wellfield Park will not reopen.
STILL NO SCHOOL
Schools in Charlotte and Sarasota counties will be closed indefinitely, officials announced.
Charlotte school district spokesperson Mike Riley said every school will have to be inspected before reopening.
In a note to teachers Monday, the district said there is wind or water damage in nearly every school building. School staff and students have been told to stay away from school sites because they are not safe for occupancy.
"Most buildings lack electricity, water and/or Internet," the message stated. "These will need to be restored before classes can resume."
Every building will also require "comprehensive and independent safety and air quality checks."
In Sarasota County, the situation is the same.
“Over the past several days, we’ve had teams assessing our schools and facilities for damage from Hurricane Ian,” a school announcement stated. “Sadly, there has been much devastation in our county and schools, including massive power outages, downed power lines, flooding, cellular & cable outages, basic water and plumbing issues, and damage to many of our school structures.
“We will reopen once we can ensure the safety and well-being of all our students and employees in our schools.”
STATE ATTORNEY RESPONSE TEAM
State Attorney Amira Fox announced the State Attorney's Office has activated its Hurricane Ian Response Team.
Members of the public who suspect that they have become a victim of contractor fraud, unlicensed contracting and hurricane related scams can call 1-239-533-1342. The Economics Crime Unit will work to ensure that complaints are sent to the appropriate law enforcement agency.
“Our residents are suffering through a catastrophic event right now. We will not allow their pain to be worsened by unscrupulous contractors and fraudsters who may think this is an opportunity to prey on honest citizens,” Fox said in a news release.
HIRT is available for all residents who live in Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry, and Lee counties.
FREE ICE, WATER AT WINN-DIXIE
Winn-Dixie stores in Englewood and Punta Gorda will give out free water, ice, hot coffee and cleaning essentials for up to 500 people Tuesday. The giveaway starts at 10 a.m. until supplies last at stores located at 1951 S. McCall Road, Englewood, and 2000 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte.
SALVATION ARMY MEALS
The Salvation Army will provide free meals — lunch around noon/1 p.m. and dinner around 4:30/5 p.m. — at the following locations:
19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte
4701 Huntsville Ave., North Port
14200 Hopewell Ave., Port Charlotte
1602 Kramer Way, North Port
5001 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda
6220 Golf Course Blvd., Punta Gorda
21075 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte
700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood
2155 Ridgewood Drive, North Port
Additional locations and services are in the works for Venice and North Port areas.
DISASTER RELIEF
Residents can apply for FEMA disaster relief at www.disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., or by using the FEMA mobile app.
Have the following information ready:
• A current phone number where you can be contacted.
• Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.
• Your Social Security number.
• A general list of damage and losses.
• Banking information if you choose direct deposit.
• If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.
REPORT STORM DAMAGE
Charlotte County has an online Self-Reporting Storm Damage system to help collect damage assessments. Go to tinyurl.com/selfreportdamage and enter the address, select the type of damage and add a photo.
“Reporting damage in this system gets the information to county departments quickly and eliminates the need to call it in,” said Charlotte County Public Safety spokesperson Todd Dunn. “The information will help the county compile an extensive list of the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.”
Residents are reminded this information is only for the county and you must still report your storm damage to FEMA and your insurance company.
FREE CLEANUP ASSISTANCE
Charlotte County says Crisis Cleanup (1-800-451-1954) can assist if you need help cleaning up damage. The free service will connect you with volunteers from local relief organizations, community groups and faith communities who may be able to assist with:
• Cutting up fallen trees
• Drywall, flooring and appliance removal to curb
• Tarping roofs
• Debris removal to curb
• Mold mitigation
For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Call Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.
CHARLOTTE UTILITIES
Charlotte County Utilities Department issued a news release reminding low-pressure sewer customers to limit water use during the power outage.
“In the event of a power outage, low-pressure sewer pumps will not function,” the release stated. “The home’s wastewater will remain onsite within the interceptor tank and cannot enter the central sewer system. The onsite tank has a reserve capacity that will allow for limited water use during the outage."
Contact the Emergency Management call center at 941-743-1320 or 941-833-4000 if you are experiencing a sewer back-up.
ENGLEWOOD CHAMBER RESOURCES
The Englewood Chamber is open and created an emergency response webpage, EnglewoodChamber.com/resources, for updates on hurricane-related assistance and important information.
The chamber is also a drop off location for donations, and any money donated through its website stays in the community.
Chamber staff is working with the Small Business Administration to survey the damage sustained by the business community. Email Doug.Izzo@EnglewoodChamber.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.