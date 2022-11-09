North Port resident Shawn Bain takes advantage of the city's free self-serve sandbag station at the George Mullen Center on Wednesday. Bain said he planned to place the sand bag on his roof, which was damaged during Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28. "I've been through four hurricanes in my life, and this was the worst," he said.
SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE
With Tropical Storm Nicole approaching Florida, area governments prepared for the storm while still in recovery mode after Hurricane Ian.
"We are not particularly concerned," said Jason Bartolone, the city of North Port's communications manager and public information officer.
Still, because Tropical Storm Nicole could dump a lot of rain and has the potential for hurricane status, the area's cities and counties are taking extra precautions.
"We are partially activated still from Ian," said Brian Gleason, the Charlotte County communications manager.
Going back into the Emergency Operations Centers, all county and city governments were monitoring the storm and making operational decisions on Wednesday.
DeSoto County opened a shelter at the Turner Center, 2250 N.E. Roan St. in Arcadia, on Tuesday. The shelter will be open as a last resort for residents.
"I think everyone is being cautious," said Sara Walker, the DeSoto County public information officer.
Walker said Peace River's water levels were down "quite a bit" at seven feet. Before Hurricane Ian, the river was at 14 feet, she added.
"Before Ian hit, we were already flooded," Walker said.
Bartolone in North Port also said the water levels were low, which was "good news."
"We've done all our preparations as far as clearing of ditches and storm water retention areas," he said.
The city of Venice's stormwater crew assessed outfalls on Wednesday and the city planned no sandbag operations for this storm.
All county offices in DeSoto are closed for the storm. Charlotte County offices and facilities are also closed Thursday.
North Port paused storm debris collection and will resume operations once conditions are safe, Bartolone said. Charlotte County's private contractor also paused debris cleanup.
There will be no waste or recyclable collection in Charlotte County on Thursday, and Gleason commented on residents keeping bins by the house as to not blow away.
"Solid Waste staff is diligently working with debris removal contractors to continue debris pickup from Hurricane Ian as planned and monitoring the weather conditions," said Sara Nealeigh, media relations officer for Sarasota County Emergency Services.
Along with the other collections, Venice's storm debris pickup halted Wednesday, but city trash and recycling pickups will run as usual Thursday.
Bartolone noted residents should make sure debris is clear of storm drains and to put heavier items on top to minimize it blowing around.
"The biggest concerns are going to be water intrusion for folks who have tarps on their roofs... and wary of wind born debris," Gleason said.
