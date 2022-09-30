NORTH PORT — North Port city workers, the police chief and city manager are begging people to stay home if they can because it's slowing down emergency response.

On Friday, North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said the city is in rescue and recovery mode. However, people are out stopping workers and officers asking where they can buy gas and get food. He said the police department and city is sending out messages as soon as information is available.


