Coastal Charlotte, Lee in tropical storm watch

CHARLOTTE HARBOR — The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Watch for coastal Charlotte and Lee counties early Friday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Fred.
"Tropical Depression Fred is currently located off the northeast coast of Cuba," it said in its statement. "Fred is expected to increase to Tropical Storm strength later today and continue tracking northwestward toward the Florida peninsula. As Fred moves northward just off the coast, the threat for tropical storm force winds, localized flash flooding, hazardous marine conditions, and perhaps tornadoes will all be possible."
The National Weather Service Tampa Bay has its meteorologists already tracking the storm - and have been for the last several days.
Area communities are starting to prepare for its impact.
Based on its current track, Charlotte and Sarasota counties could expect to see impacts from the storm on Saturday night and Sunday.
The website also features the annual Hurricane Preparation Guide as a PDF for anyone to access.
Based on the current forecast, John McMichael, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service Tampa Bay based in Ruskin, said to expect 3-5 inches of rain with some locations reaching up to 8 inches.
“Along the coast will be the strongest winds,” McMichael said.
Winds are expected to reach up to 39 mph or higher along the coast with between 20-30 mph winds inland.
With lots of rain recently in the area, flooding will remain a possibility from the storm passing by.
McMichael said residents should continue to pay attention to what is going on with the storm.
The Daily Sun expects its print edition to be late to its customers on Sunday due to the time frame of the storm.
With current predictions for the storm, Charlotte County is not planning on closing any of its facilities, is not canceling events and is not reducing hours, Communications Manager Brian Gleason said.
Charlotte County's emergency management staff are calling their current status, enhanced monitoring. That means that emergency management staff participate throughout the day in conference calls with the state Department of Emergency Management and the National Hurricane Center.
Charlotte County staff held a conference call Thursday afternoon on storm preparation with partner agencies including hospitals, the state Department of Health and the Homeless Coalition, Gleason said.
City of Venice Public Works has checked and opened the stormwater outfalls and will have a sandbag station if necessary, according to Venice Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson.
On Friday, they plan to lower and secure the flower baskets downtown and secure the benches and trash cans at Humphris Park at the South Jetty, she said.
Sarasota County will have self-serve sandbag stations for residents from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at the following locations: Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota; Ed Smith Stadium (East Lot), 2700 12th St., Sarasota; South County Fleet Services, 4571 SR 776/Englewood Road, Venice.
“We always encourage folks to be prepared for any major weather implications from storms,” said Sara Nealeigh, the Sarasota County Emergency Services media relations officer.
Hammered mostly by sheetwater flooding from Hurricane Elsa in July, North Port was closely monitoring Tropical Depression Fred, spokesperson Josh Taylor said Thursday afternoon.
"We're meeting as a staff, working with Sarasota County (Emergency Operation Center administrators) and our Public Works division is making any needed preparations for water flow," he said.
