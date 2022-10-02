Curtis Schmidt could only shake his head when he saw the debris surrounding — and under — his van.
Schmidt lives with his elderly father in Gardens of Gulf Cove. He needs his car — even more than most people because of his father’s limited mobility and frail health.
That’s where my feel-good story begins.
While Schmidt — a diabetic whose deliberate walk makes life challenging — was outside his home Friday, trying to figure out how to free up his car from the heavy pieces of roofing and siding.
Then, the angels flew in.
They came in a van. A man, his wife and three young sons — at least two preteens and another a little older. They asked if he needed help and the look on his face was the only answer they needed.
The father and sons went to work. With bare hands and muscle they moved the heavy materials and then slowly and patiently drove the van over the biggest piece. Soon, Schmidt’s van was free and ready to drive.
Schmidt was so excited he said he neglected to get their names. Like the Lone Ranger, they didn’t hang around for thanks yous. They were in their own van and gone in a flash.
It’s these types of stories that make me believe we’re going to beat Ian.
And that’s not the only good story.
I received an email Friday from Amanda Meza with a good-neighbor tale of how people came together in one of the scariest nights of their lives.
In her own words she said “water got into our home just around the time the flash flood warning was announced. As soon as all of our rooms were in standing water, my husband, mom and I grabbed our bags that I packed for an emergency, threw on our rain boots, tucked my babies under our ponchos and tightly against our bodies. We carefully trudged through between 2-and-3-foot deep water ... (with) winds still gusting over 100 mph. We made it to our next door neighbor’s home safely!”
When her neighbor opened the door, they found they weren’t the only refugees from the storm taking shelter there. They were actually the third household being welcomed to safety by a good neighbor.
In all there were 12 people taking shelter — two babies, two children, eight adults and even two dogs.
They all made the best of the situation — waiting out Ian together.
When the sun came out, one family found they had lost their roof and had no place to go.
Amanda and her family found water marks 6-8 inches high on the inside of their home. They said they would have to throw almost everything away.
Instead of complaining, however, she said “I am so thankful for our neighbors!”
