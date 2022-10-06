Cops: Out-of-state fraud suspect caught out during curfew Staff Report Oct 6, 2022 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hector Mendez IMAGE PROVIDED BY CCSO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man arrested for violating curfew on Tuesday turns out to be a contractor fraud suspect in Louisiana.The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Hector Mendez, 30, in a Facebook post on Wednesday.Mendez was arrested by a Charlotte County deputy after the deputy found him parked on the side of Tamiami Trail's access road during curfew hours.After Mendez was identified, deputies found that he had a "fully extraditable warrant" in Louisiana for residential contractor fraud; his total bond on that charge was listed at $50,000."Let this be your warning: If you prey on our people, you will find yourself in jail. It's simple," the CCSO post read. Mendez was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Charlotte County Jail.Charlotte County urges local residents to do their research when looking for contractors.The county Building Department’s Contractor Licensing Division can be contacted at 941-743-1201.Residents can also contact the Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association at 941-625-0804, or review the state website, www.myfloridalicense.com.To notify authorities of possible unlicensed activity, residents are asked to contact the Charlotte County Community Development Department at 941-743-1201 or BuildingConstruction@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hector Mendez Law Enforcement In The United States Cops Public Law Curfew Www.myfloridalicense.com The Ccso Post Buildingconstruction@charlottecountyfl.gov Charlotte County Jail Charlotte County Community Development Department Contractor 941-743-1201 (941) 625-0804 Building Department’s Contractor Licensing Division Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Charlotte County Charlotte-desoto Building Industry Association 941- 743-1201 Louisiana Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Schools closed indefinitely in Charlotte, Sarasota counties U.S. 41 shut down in front of Sunseeker due to cranes I-75 remains closed as Myakka River floods it Florida Power & Light is working on restoration for 1.1 million customers Englewood looking at how to recover
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.