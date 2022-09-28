PUNTA GORDA -- Charlotte County officials are urging residents to remain sheltered and avoid going outside as Hurricane Ian makes landfall.
County officials estimated that the eye of the storm was approximately 60 miles across — five times the size of the eye of Hurricane Charley back in 2004.
Patrick Fuller, Director of Emergency Management, gave details and warnings about the storm at a 3 p.m. press conference on Wednesday.
“Please do not go out venturing in the eye, thinking you are safe," Fuller said, speaking from the Emergency Operations Center on Airport Road.
The eye of a hurricane will only provide temporary pause from the weather before the rest of the storm arrives, he noted; with the slowing of the storm, residents should expect hazardous conditions to continue into Thursday.
When asked what portions of the county have been hardest hit, Fuller replied that the westernmost portions of Charlotte County have seen strong sustained winds and significant flooding. However, the exact amount of damage or names of neighborhoods where it was reported was not reported at the event.
The storm would see similar hazards make their way eastward as Ian progresses inland.
"It's not moving quickly," Fuller said.
The total coverage area for Hurricane Ian's wind-field is estimated to be 200 miles wide, according to Emergency Management.
During the press event, a warning for extreme wind speeds went off and could be heard in the Emergency Operations Center.
Fuller also reiterated that anyone who ignored an evacuation order for Zones A and B should not attempt to leave now; instead, they should remain sheltered in place and wait for emergency services to be able to respond after the storm passes.
911 has received several calls as Ian approaches Charlotte County's shores; however, Fuller said many of the calls were for information about the storm's timing and how to mitigate damage, rather than emergency aid calls.
