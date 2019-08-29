PORT CHARLOTTE — Should Hurricane Dorian hit Charlotte County in the coming days, some members of the Sheriff’s Office will be camped out at Lake Michigan Credit Union on Kings Highway.
Spokesperson Skip Conroy said the office for District 3, where the credit union is located, is not rated for a hurricane. The credit union is hurricane rated, elevated above the roadway, and has an emergency generator, according to a Facebook post.
“The bank is rated for hurricanes, so we approached them and asked them to be a community partner with us,” Conroy said.
It’s the only local business that will be housing members of law enforcement. Conroy said in District 4, Sheriff’s Office personnel use the Emergency Operations Center, and District 1 is a newer building which will be more stable during tropical events. District 2 is near to District 3 and could also send their personnel to the credit union.
Lake Michigan Credit Union will supply law enforcement with water, showers and a place to shelter during the worst of the storm.
“When the storm hits during its most powerful time, they can hunker down there and seek shelter until it’s safe to go out,” Conroy said. “We pull personnel off the street once it reaches a certain strength.”
Branch Manager Jody Innis said the Lake Michigan Credit Union is “all about serving the county and doing what they can to help.”
The credit union will house law enforcement on their second floor, a large space equipped with a kitchen, locker room, bathroom and shower. LMCU has been in the county slightly less than a year, after a merger with Encore Bank last November.
“They are total participants,” Innis said. “They’ve made it clear that they definitely want to give back to the community.”
