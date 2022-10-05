One of the 21 boys living at the Crossroads Hope Academy's campus off Bermont Road carries away debris during cleanup following Hurricane Ian. The campus came through the storm with minor damage, with many fallen trees.
During Hurricane Ian last week, the 21 boys and four staff members of Crossroads Hope Academy huddled in the campus cafeteria and watched a movie.
Photo provided by James Marrone-Cabrera
Photo provided by James Marrone-Cabrera
A volunteer cuts up a fallen pine tree on the Crossroads Hope Academy campus off Bermont Road. The Redneck Mud Park provided a backhoe to aid in the removal of fallen trees.
Photo provided by James Marrone-Cabrera
The cafeteria on the campus of Crossroads Hope Academy sheltered the school's 21 boys and four staff members during Hurricane Ian's passing on Sept. 28.
PUNTA GORDA - Hurricane Ian’s growl was deepening. Trees were falling and pieces of debris were slamming into the hurricane-proof windows of the Crossroads Hope Academy’s cafeteria, where 21 boys and four staff members huddled.
The boys of Crossroads are wards of the Florida foster care system who have had multiple failed placements. It’s something akin to a refuge of last resort for struggling teens who have suffered most from the chaos of the rampant dysfunctional family life encountered in the system.
As the storm’s intensity increased, so did the anxiety among the most at-risk of the clutch.
“It’s nerve-wracking,” said CHA director John Davidson on Tuesday. “I told my wife that without faith, I … there’s no way I would do this. It’s just too much responsibility. But I was really proud of my staff. They stayed. We weathered it.”
Davidson and a few staff members had been the guardians on-site during Hurricane Irma’s passing in 2017. After 72 hours, the campus had to be abandoned as three buildings lost their roofs and the gravel road leading to the campus from Bermont Road began to wash out.
As Ian arrived on the afternoon of Sept. 28, Davidson was at the academy’s new building in Punta Gorda and wasn’t among the staffers at the campus when a potentially dangerous situation arose with one boy.
“He had only been with me for four days before the 28th, and, as you know, they’re kind of wild when we first get them,” Davidson said. “So he got up on the roof of the cafeteria during the beginning of the storm.”
Davidson said the school’s director of operations, Bo Balcomb, spoke plainly to the boy:
"Hey Bub, I’ve got to tell you something. If you get hurt, nobody’s coming out here. You will be hurt for hours, maybe days, before you could get help."
The plainspeak worked and the boy climbed down. When another situation arose, Balcomb offered the same speech. Before long, the temperamental waters had been calmed inside the cafeteria as turbulent waters rose outside it.
As the storm’s winds reached their deafening crescendo, the kids turned away from the windows and settled in for a movie.
“We watched 'A Quiet Place,'” said 16-year-old Mike Perez. “It was pretty good.”
Perez, originally from LaBelle, had actually fallen asleep during the pre-movie excitement.
“I woke up and saw a couple of trees falling and I was just confused,” he said with a laugh. “I didn’t know what was going on, but they put on the movie.”
Setting aside the irony of watching a virtually silent movie while nature was at its noisiest, the boys and staff members came through the other side unharmed.
“After that, we obviously didn’t have power, but luckily we had a generator, so power kicked back on,” CHA staff member James Marrone-Cabrera said. “Once the winds died down, we were able to move the kids back to the dorms and get settled in, and that was pretty much it.”
In the days following the storm, cleanup began. The boys provided much of the elbow grease. Family members of the staff pitched in.
A backhoe arrived from the nearby Redneck Mud Park and cleared away the largest of the trees while the boys picked up branches and piled them in a fire pit in the center of the campus. The resulting bonfire was memorable.
“This place looked like a mess, but you wouldn’t know it looking at it today,” Marrone-Cabrera said. “They all went above and beyond and came together and worked hard.”
Earlier this year, CHA acquired a 13,000-square-foot building on Castillo Avenue in Punta Gorda. It was set to open on Oct. 1.
“So obviously that didn’t happen,” Davidson said. “It had some cosmetic damage, as well — some soffit and fences, stuff like that — but God willing, we’ll be back up and running shortly.”
Davidson admitted that he has moments of doubt whether he could go through another calamity like Irma or Ian. That said, he knows what he does fills a vital gap in the Florida foster care system.
The new campus will double CHA’s capacity, and placement agencies were already calling Davidson the day after the storm.
“I trust in God, but I do get down and during the storm, I was really worried about the staff and kids,” he said. “I couldn’t do anything because I wasn’t there. You just go to weird places in your head and I was just thinking, ‘I can’t do this again.’
“But then I was just so encouraged by the staff and kids and we’re getting all these volunteers from churches,” Davidson said. “It’s an encouragement that you can’t know unless you’re doing something like this. I can’t explain it, but, yeah, absolutely, it’s all worth it, after all.”
