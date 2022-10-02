VENICE – As the city of Venice turns its attention toward cleanup and feeding people, there are still warnings about downed power lines and flooded roads.
Some of the streets in North Venice still have flooding, said Lorraine Anderson, Venice’s public information officer.
“Use caution when driving,” she said. “Turn around. Don’t drown.”
She said Sunday afternoon that some communities in North Venice still have impassable streets but that emergency vehicles can get down the roads if needed.
She said she’s now getting questions about subjects other than life and safety.
“I know people are concerned about debris and garbage pickup,” she said.
She had good news. As long as the city has the staff, regular garbage pickup will begin Monday on the regularly scheduled days. And as for debris, she said to stack it up.
Vegetation should be in one pile and similar materials (such as pool screens or construction materials) should be in other piles. She said to have the piles near the street but at least five feet from the mailbox or any fire hydrants.
As for how large or how high the piles near the road can be, she said there is no real limit, within reason. The city has hired companies to pick up whatever is near the roads.
“These guys have contracts,” she said. “They can scoop up a light pole.”
Venice High School remains a shelter for people who can’t go home. As of Sunday, there were roughly 100 people there. Anderson praised the volunteers, saying they had a menu schedule posted and even had a parking lot full of cornhole games.
Further, the National Guard is distributing water and MRE’s (meals ready to eat) at the Venice Community Center.
