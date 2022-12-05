{span}Sarasota County has collected more than 3 million cubic yards of storm-related debris following Hurricane Ian — saying its enough waste to fill more than 900 Olympic-sized swimming pools. {/span}
IMAGE PROVIDED BY SARASOTA COUNTY
Debris collected in Charlotte County is taken to three sites, including at the Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte.
sun photo by ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Area counties are continuing to collect debris from Hurricane Ian.
Charlotte County announced Monday it has hit another milestone.
As of Sunday, the county’s debris contractor, AshBritt, had collected 2.5 million cubic yards of debris, according to a news release.
“AshBritt has delivered more than 54,000 loads of debris to three county staging sites since collection began Oct. 7,” the release stated.
The county had originally estimated it would collect 2.5 million cubic yards of debris overall. Given Sunday’s milestone, it has now revised that estimate to 3.5 to 3.8 million cubic yards by March.
“We appreciate the public’s patience during the process,” the news release stated.
In Sarasota County, officials state they have collected more than 3 million cubic yards of debris overall since Hurricane Ian.
The county’s “debris assessment teams” is looking at debris collection zones early this week “to identify areas with remaining debris and mark them for second (final) pass collections,” it said in a Monday news release.
“Residents in unincorporated Sarasota County are asked to refrain from placing any additional storm-related debris in the right-of-way or at the curb,” it stated. “Debris placed curbside on or after Monday, Dec. 5, may be excluded from the debris assessment and not marked for pick up.”
The county asked residents to “stay clear” of trucks that are collecting the debris and not to approach a truck or its operators.
“In 60 days, Sarasota County debris contractors have removed more than 3 million cubic yards of storm-related debris from unincorporated county,” it stated. “The 3,004,418 cubic yards of debris is enough to fill more than 920 Olympic-sized swimming pools.”
