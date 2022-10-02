NORTH PORT ESTATES - Gov. Ron DeSantis stood on what is normally the four-laned Sumter Boulevard in North Port, where it turned from a large road into a new river.
DeSantis said he had just come from Naples, where he assisted with people and meals.
"I had a bunch of people come up to me and say 'I'm a new Floridian.' And I said: 'Well, you got a baptism by fire.' And they're like 'You know, I don't regret it at all. We're bouncing back and we're happy to be here,'" DeSantis related. "The spirit, I think, has been really, really good."
In North Port Estates, on the more rural side other side of Interstate 75, DeSantis noted the record flooding inundating homes throughout the area.
"Everyone who lives here has said this is the worst they've ever seen here. It's not even close," he said.
He noted the state and national media hasn't focused much on North Port's plight.
"But they are now that I'm here," DeSantis said. "The cameras are going to go wherever the most dramatic pictures are — and that's understandable."
That was why he has spent time in some of the more rural areas — including Hardee County on Saturday — and he was set to go into Arcadia on Sunday evening.
"We're stressing to people that this had a broad impact," he said.
With such impact, he said the state is going to do everything it can.
"We're giving everyone resources," he said, noting four stations in Sarasota County along with others in Port Charlotte and throughout the region.
"We're going to bring resources to bear...we've got a lot of people who want to be involved in this," he said.
North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said more than 500 people have been rescued by emergency personnel since Hurricane Ian struck the area on Wednesday and Thursday. Those efforts continue, he said.
He said five people died in the city that "could be" because of the hurricane, although he said the numbers are still being looked at.
DeSantis' wife, Casey, said she was pleased with donations to a fund set up to assist those hit hard by Hurricane Ian.
"Within 48 hours, we were able to raise $20 million; at last check, we were up to $22 million," Casey DeSantis said of the Florida Disaster fund. "People ask: 'How can we help? How can we help?' I say go to VounteerFlorida.org. There are opportunities for you to deploy here on the ground, but there's also opportunities for you to contribute so much from afar."
Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler said he toured the entire county and said there was a huge difference between what north county and south county experienced.
Ziegler said it is crucial to assist North Port and Englewood, noting the amount of people who live in the city and community who are the teachers, nurses and emergency workers of the entire county. They live in a more affordable community but are needing help now.
"We're having to allocate a lot of resources here, more so after the storm than during it," he said. "But the good thing is north county, that's getting cleaned up. We're getting power on, we're getting things done. And that frees up a lot of the resources to come in dense and deliver for south county — which is what we're going to do."
North Port Mayor Pete Emrich said personnel with the city are exhausted but still working.
"It's tiring. I've been making people take breaks," Emrich said. "You know, we'll get through this. It'll be one day at a time."
Emrich said he has received phone calls of people wanting to help support the region from as far away as Washington D.C. and as nearby as state Rep. James Buchanan, who has called him nearly every day since the hurricane struck.
Gov. DeSantis also said seasonal residents should not feel discouraged to return to Florida when season begins in a few months.
"I think they should come. I think you're going to see this situation has been stabilized through most parts of the state very quickly," he said. "Obviously there are some areas of the state — including here — that are going to need some more care. But I imagine most of the seasonal residents are going to be just fine."
But, he said, there is no reason to "rush back now" to inspect properties. Emergency responders are still, literally, working to save people now. But, he believes, Florida will recover sooner than people might think. Although he noted areas like Sanibel Island and Pine Island have issues of bridges — spans that were heavily damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian.
The rest of Florida, he thinks, is going to be OK.
"I'm optimistic that things are going to bounce back quicker than people would normally think from a storm like this," he said. "Doesn't mean there's not challenges, of course there are; doesn't mean people aren't going to need help — they're going to need a lot of help. But we're going to continue to provide that."
DeSantis was quick to return to the idea of the attitude he said he's been seeing.
"The spirit that I'm seeing is people wanting to move forward."
Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com
