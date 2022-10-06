Gov. Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis talked about the state's efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian during a press conference at Pelican Alley Restaurant in Nokomis on Thursday.

NOKOMIS — Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Pelican Alley Restaurant in Nokomis Thursday as he made his way around Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian.

"An incredible amount of resilience from people," DeSantis said about what he has seen this past week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis in Nokomis

A crowd of people gathered to hear Gov. Ron DeSantis speak at Pelican Alley Restaurant in Nokomis on Thursday.


