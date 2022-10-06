NOKOMIS — Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Pelican Alley Restaurant in Nokomis Thursday as he made his way around Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian.
NOKOMIS — Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Pelican Alley Restaurant in Nokomis Thursday as he made his way around Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian.
"An incredible amount of resilience from people," DeSantis said about what he has seen this past week.
The governor talked about all of the efforts that have gone into restoring important things like water and power to "help people bounce back."
First Lady Casey DeSantis has taken the lead on the Florida disaster fund, which has raised over $37 million, DeSantis said.
"There will be more on the way," he said about funds that will help expand operations.
On Thursday, DeSantis gave some updates on the conditions of the hardest hit areas to the south, and commented on the quickness of resources and help going into Southwest Florida.
Yesterday, construction to repair the Pine Island bridge in Lee County was completed. DeSantis was proud of the construction that only took three days.
Since necessary supplies are now getting to Pine Island, the governor wants to do something similar for Sanibel's causeway, which had several portions washed away.
Along with power, which has been restored to over two million of the 2.1 million affected, DeSantis talked about the water restoration efforts. He said some of the best engineers in the country came to help with water.
DeSantis briefly talked about Florida Department of Transportation's response after the hurricane as well.
"FDOT has cleared 5,000 miles of roadway," he said.
With roadways open, more supplies can get in and out of places. Businesses are also opening back up because of it, he said.
"Here at Pelican Alley, they are back," DeSantis said.
As recovery efforts continue, the governor commented on the school closures from Sarasota County and south.
"We need to get the kids back in school," he said.
While there was some significant damages to schools, it was also important to get children back into the classroom.
In terms of tax assistance, DeSantis talked about the state gas sales tax holiday that went into effect on Saturday. The holiday, which lasts throughout October, reduces gas by 25.3 cents per gallon.
"We think that will help people," he said.
Adding on to tax relief, the state also has tax exemption on baby items, some household items and have "slashed" toll roads by 50%.
"Thinking about ways how we can lessen this burden," DeSantis said.
