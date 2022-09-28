TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm.

“This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis said during a briefing at the state Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee. “So, it's going to do a lot of damage. So, people should be prepared for that.”


0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments