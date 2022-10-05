FILE - Household belongings and debris lie scattered in a trailer park, two days after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Sept. 30, 2022. Florida's home insurance market was already on shaky ground. It now faces an even mightier struggle after the damage caused by the hurricane.
Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives in a swamp boat to survey storm damage and flooding in North Port.
SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Rebecca Blackwell - staff, AP
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to media and rescue officials while surrounded by state and local leaders Sunday in North Port near a major road that has turned into a deep river.
MATLACHA - Gov. Ron DeSantis and state officials spoke about the damage to Sanibel and Pine Island at a news conference on Wednesday.
The news conference came just ahead of the reopening of the bridge from Pine Island to the mainland.
"I'm happy to say we are able to be here today," DeSantis said.
DeSantis noted both islands in Lee County displayed heavy visual signs of damage and very visible debris all over the islands.
DeSantis has been touring hard hit areas of Hurricane Ian, from Port Charlotte to North Port to Naples to Arcadia in recent days.
Near the Lee County barrier islands, he noted the amount of vegetation and debris on Sanibel as well as the destruction of older homes on the island.
State officials stressed that they moved to be proactive in the wake of the storm, making sure that supplies and relief workers could get to these islands as soon possible.
Kevin Guthrie, Florida's emergency management director, estimated that statewide 34 million bottles of water had been distributed, along with 9 million meals-ready-to-eat. The state has also deployed approximately 500 generators with more anticipated soon.
Guthrie reiterated the need for generator safety to state residents.
"Don't run generators under an open window," he said. "Don't run them in a garage."
The state took the initiative to help the county get the road back online.
"We partnered very closely with Lee County to get this road open again," said Jared Perdue of the Florida Department of Transportation.
Perdue said state workers had cleared approximately 5,000 miles of state roads following the storm.
DeSantis is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden Wednesday afternoon to tour storm damage.
